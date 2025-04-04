FK Partizan

Dynamo Kyiv defeated Partizan 3-0 in the return leg to advance to the third round of the Champions League qualifiers. The overall
score of the two-match match was 9:2 in favor of the Ukrainian club.
Dynamo Kyiv will play the return leg against Partizan Serbia in the Champions League qualifiers. The game will take place in
Belgrade without spectators due to UEFA sanctions against the Serbian club.
Dynamo Kyiv defeated Serbian Partizan 6-2 in the first match of the second round of the Champions League qualifiers. Goals were
scored by Shaparenko, Brazhko, Karavayev, Kabaev, Popov, and Pikhalenok.
FC Dynamo Kyiv has canceled all bilateral events with Serbian Partizan due to their participation in competitions in Russia. The
club condemns the support of Russian sports, but is ready to compete with any opponent on the field.