FK Partizan

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 794 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 8586 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52666 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 192827 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111749 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 372078 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298372 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212011 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243265 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254641 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113654 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 192850 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 372097 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245544 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298397 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9062 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33444 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60320 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46449 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116817 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

FK Partizan

Association football club in Belgrade, Serbia
News by theme

Dynamo players beat Partizan to reach the third round of the Champions League qualifiers

Dynamo Kyiv defeated Partizan 3-0 in the return leg to advance to the third round of the Champions League qualifiers. The overall score of the two-match match was 9:2 in favor of the Ukrainian club.

Sports • July 31, 09:04 PM • 25199 views

“Dynamo vs Partizan: announcement of the return match of the Champions League qualifiers, where to watch the game, bookmakers' favorite

Dynamo Kyiv will play the return leg against Partizan Serbia in the Champions League qualifiers. The game will take place in Belgrade without spectators due to UEFA sanctions against the Serbian club.

Sports • July 31, 06:30 AM • 14648 views

“Dynamo defeated Serbian club Partizan in the Champions League qualifiers

Dynamo Kyiv defeated Serbian Partizan 6-2 in the first match of the second round of the Champions League qualifiers. Goals were scored by Shaparenko, Brazhko, Karavayev, Kabaev, Popov, and Pikhalenok.

Sports • July 23, 08:06 PM • 18922 views

FC Dynamo canceled all bilateral events with Serbian Partizan

FC Dynamo Kyiv has canceled all bilateral events with Serbian Partizan due to their participation in competitions in Russia. The club condemns the support of Russian sports, but is ready to compete with any opponent on the field.

Sports • July 23, 09:50 AM • 15851 views