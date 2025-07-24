Conference League: Polissya and Oleksandriya lose in the first qualification match

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" loses to Andorra's "Santa Coloma" in the first match of the second round of the Conference League qualification, and Oleksandriya from Kirovohrad region loses to Serbia's "Partizan", reports UNN.

"Oleksandriya" - "Partizan"

The match between "Oleksandriya" and Serbian "Partizan" took place at the "GKS Katowice" stadium in Chorzów, Poland. "Oleksandriya" had their moments at the beginning of the match, but the Serbs were the first to open the score: "Partizan" launched a counterattack, Milan Vukotić passed to Bogdan Kostić, who controlled the ball with one touch and shot into the far corner past Mykyta Shevchenko with the second - 1:0.

Already at the beginning of the second half, "Partizan" doubled their lead: in the 56th minute, Ugresic shot from outside the penalty area, which Shevchenko could not handle - 2:0. This result remained until the end of the match.

The return match will take place next Thursday, July 31.

"Polissya" - "Santa Coloma"

The match between "Polissya" and "Santa Coloma" took place at the "Tatran" stadium in Poland. The Zhytomyr team quickly opened the score in the match: in the 21st minute, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi sent Oleksiy Hutsulyak one-on-one with the goalkeeper, who beat the keeper and sent the ball into an empty net - 1:0.

Just 6 minutes later, "Santa Coloma", thanks to the efforts of Ota Remolins, reduced the deficit, and at the end of the first half, thanks to a goal by David Crespo after a powerful long-range shot, took the lead - 2:1.

The final whistle recorded the wolves' defeat - 2:1. The return match will take place, as in the case of "Oleksandriya", on July 31.

Recall

Kyiv's "Dynamo", Donetsk's "Shakhtar", Zhytomyr's "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya" learned their potential opponents in the third round of qualification for European cups. The draw took place on July 21 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.