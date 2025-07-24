$41.770.00
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
06:46 PM • 10157 views
03:34 PM • 24060 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 117442 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 74898 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 139873 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 88429 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 87192 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 103372 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 70039 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 51645 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Conference League: Polissya and Oleksandriya lose in the first qualification match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Zhytomyr's Polissya lost to Andorra's Santa Coloma with a score of 1:2, while Oleksandriya lost to Serbia's Partizan 0:2. The return matches for both teams will take place on July 31.

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" loses to Andorra's "Santa Coloma" in the first match of the second round of the Conference League qualification, and Oleksandriya from Kirovohrad region loses to Serbia's "Partizan", reports UNN.

"Oleksandriya" - "Partizan"

The match between "Oleksandriya" and Serbian "Partizan" took place at the "GKS Katowice" stadium in Chorzów, Poland. "Oleksandriya" had their moments at the beginning of the match, but the Serbs were the first to open the score: "Partizan" launched a counterattack, Milan Vukotić passed to Bogdan Kostić, who controlled the ball with one touch and shot into the far corner past Mykyta Shevchenko with the second - 1:0.

Already at the beginning of the second half, "Partizan" doubled their lead: in the 56th minute, Ugresic shot from outside the penalty area, which Shevchenko could not handle - 2:0. This result remained until the end of the match.

The return match will take place next Thursday, July 31.

"Polissya" - "Santa Coloma"

The match between "Polissya" and "Santa Coloma" took place at the "Tatran" stadium in Poland. The Zhytomyr team quickly opened the score in the match: in the 21st minute, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi sent Oleksiy Hutsulyak one-on-one with the goalkeeper, who beat the keeper and sent the ball into an empty net - 1:0.

Just 6 minutes later, "Santa Coloma", thanks to the efforts of Ota Remolins, reduced the deficit, and at the end of the first half, thanks to a goal by David Crespo after a powerful long-range shot, took the lead - 2:1.

The final whistle recorded the wolves' defeat - 2:1. The return match will take place, as in the case of "Oleksandriya", on July 31.

Recall

Kyiv's "Dynamo", Donetsk's "Shakhtar", Zhytomyr's "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya" learned their potential opponents in the third round of qualification for European cups. The draw took place on July 21 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
UEFA
FK Partizan
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Poland
