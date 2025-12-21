33-year-old engineer with a disability made a historic flight to the edge of space

$42.340.00
December 20, 05:28 PM • 21018 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 48603 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 51713 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 36129 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 32671 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 34444 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 38464 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26571 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 25648 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20814 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Zelenskyy: Ukraine should not seek an alternative to the US to force Russia to end the warDecember 21, 12:05 AM
Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in MiamiDecember 21, 01:11 AM
"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of EuropeDecember 21, 01:44 AM
ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov region05:20 AM
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coast07:15 AM
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half

Exclusive

December 19, 02:21 PM
December 19, 02:21 PM • 97748 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years

Exclusive

December 19, 11:39 AM
December 19, 11:39 AM • 70519 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4December 19, 11:05 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Odesa
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumDecember 20, 01:40 PM
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysDecember 19, 05:00 PM
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Forbes

33-year-old engineer with a disability made a historic flight to the edge of space

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

33-year-old engineer Mihaela Benthaus became the first person with a disability to make a suborbital flight with Blue Origin. The flight lasted 10 minutes, reaching an altitude of over 65 miles to the Kármán line.

33-year-old engineer with a disability made a historic flight to the edge of space

33-year-old engineer Mihaela Benthaus became the first person with a disability to fly to the edge of space. She took part in a suborbital flight by Blue Origin, which launched from Texas. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Mihaela Benthaus flew with five other passengers aboard the New Shepard suborbital spacecraft. The flight lasted about 10 minutes and reached an altitude of over 65 miles to the Kármán line, which is considered the edge of space.

Bezos' Blue Origin launches landmark mission to Mars: 'first major test' of New Glenn mega-rocket14.11.25, 08:27 • 4947 views

According to Benthaus, during the ascent to the atmosphere, she laughed with her colleagues throughout the flight.

"It was the coolest experience," she said, adding: "You should never give up on your dreams, should you?"

Benthaus was born in Germany and seven years ago suffered serious injuries while mountain biking, which led to spinal cord damage and loss of ability to walk.

She participated in a postgraduate internship program for the European Space Agency in the Netherlands, experienced weightlessness during a parabolic flight from Houston in 2022, and less than two years later participated in a two-week simulated space mission in Poland.

"Beyond parody". Model Ratajkowski is "outraged" by Katy Perry's flight into space on the Blue Origin ship15.04.25, 13:27 • 30682 views

Before the flight, Benthaus admitted: "I never thought space flight would be a real option for me, because even for a super healthy person, it's such a competition, isn't it?"

There is no history of people with disabilities flying into space," she added.

The Blue Origin flight was the first such experience for a wheelchair user.

Recall

Trump issued an executive order to radically accelerate the Artemis program, setting strict deadlines for US dominance beyond Earth. The document provides for the return of people to the Moon by 2028 and laying the groundwork for a flight to Mars.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
European Space Agency
Blue Origin
Donald Trump
Texas
Germany
Netherlands
United States
Poland