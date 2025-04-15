"Beyond parody". Model Ratajkowski is "outraged" by Katy Perry's flight into space on the Blue Origin ship

Model Emily Ratajkowski expressed her "outrage" regarding the recent space flight of actress and composer Katy Perry. This was reported by the NME website, reports UNN.

On Monday, April 14, Katy Perry became one of six women who went to space as part of a separate women's expedition. In addition to her, CBS presenter Gayle King, former NASA engineer Aisha Baugh, activist and founder of the Rise movement Amanda Nguyen, and producer Kariann Flynn became part of the women's space expedition. The expedition was led by Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Blue Origin aerospace company founder Jeff Bezos.

After the expedition returned to Earth, Ratajkowski criticized Perry's participation in the flight.

This is the end of the world. This is beyond parody. Do you care about the Earth and fly in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that is destroying the planet? – Ratajkowski was outraged.

Private companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic have sent almost 120 civilians into space. Renting a SpaceX capsule costs $200 million, and suborbital flights cost about $500,000.