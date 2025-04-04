Blue Origin

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13750 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24215 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62267 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209806 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120398 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388644 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308441 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213353 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244030 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255002 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Lauren Sanchez cryptically hinted at a wedding with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez shared an enigmatic post following news of her upcoming wedding to Jeff Bezos. The couple is planning a lavish wedding in Venice this summer.

News of the World • March 24, 04:15 PM • 52868 views

Amazon founder plans a grand wedding in summer 2025 - media

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are planning to hold a large wedding this summer. Previously, the couple had an engagement on the Koru yacht with star guests.

News of the World • March 7, 01:56 PM • 121715 views

Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years

Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.

News of the World • February 27, 08:03 PM • 26088 views

Boeing is preparing for the possible closure of NASA's SLS rocket program

Boeing has warned 800 employees of a possible 400 position cuts due to the potential termination of the SLS program. The White House may propose to stop using the rocket, which costs $2 billion per launch.

News of the World • February 8, 11:24 AM • 61601 views

Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket for the first time: what is known about SpaceX's competitor

Blue Origin has successfully completed the first test launch of the 98-meter New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral. The rocket delivered a prototype satellite into orbit, demonstrating the potential for future lunar missions.

News of the World • January 16, 09:37 AM • 35686 views

Peace in exchange for space: how Trump can force Putin to stop the war

Russia is losing ground in the space industry due to sanctions and the war in Ukraine. Trump could use this as leverage by offering Putin participation in the Artemis program in exchange for an end to the war.

Politics • January 16, 08:37 AM • 29071 views

Blue Origin Postpones New Glenn Rocket Launch Again: What Went Wrong

Blue Origin has postponed the debut launch of the New Glenn rocket from January 14 to January 16 due to technical issues and weather conditions. The launch of the 98-meter rocket is planned to take place from Cape Canaveral in the time window from 01:00 to 04:00.

News of the World • January 14, 08:17 AM • 28297 views

Elon Musk is not a threat: what really scares the UK government in the economic crisis

The cost of 10-year borrowing in the UK has reached its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. The government may be forced to resort to austerity due to high public debt service costs.

News of the World • January 13, 11:06 AM • 24499 views

Bezos’ Blue Origin scrubs first launch of New Glenn rocket poised to challenge Musk’s SpaceX

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin has postponed the debut orbital launch of its new 98-meter New Glenn rocket due to technical problems. The launch was planned to take place from Cape Canaveral, but after several delays, the mission was canceled.

News of the World • January 13, 10:30 AM • 27274 views

Blue Origin company successfully tested the engines of the New Glenn rocket: when the launch

Blue Origin successfully conducted a 24-second test of the seven main engines of the New Glenn rocket. The first launch of the super-heavy launch vehicle is expected no earlier than January 6.

Technologies • December 28, 03:50 PM • 18881 views

Bezos did not allow the Washington Post to endorse a US presidential candidate

Jeff Bezos has blocked the publication of a Washington Post editorial in support of a presidential candidate. The owner of the newspaper believes that supporting candidates reinforces the perception of media bias.

News of the World • October 29, 07:54 AM • 15390 views

SpaceX plans to make up to 120 launches a year, but competitors are not happy about it

SpaceX plans to launch its Starship mega rocket up to 120 times a year. That's causing concern for competitors such as Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance.

News of the World • July 3, 04:11 PM • 21661 views

First black astronaut finally reaches space after 63 years of waiting

At the age of 90, Ed Dwight, the first black astronaut candidate in the 1960s, finally reached space after 63 years of waiting, flying with Blue Origin.

Technologies • May 20, 01:07 PM • 118717 views

For the first time in 15 months: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin successfully launches New Shepard rocket

Blue Origin has successfully launched its 24th space rocket, delivering 33 payloads for various organizations without tourists on board, the first successful flight since the accident in September 2012.

News of the World • December 20, 09:52 AM • 27870 views

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin returns to space after an accident

Blue Origin intends to re-launch its New Shepard rocket after a year-long break due to an accident.

News of the World • December 18, 08:38 AM • 39678 views