Lauren Sanchez shared an enigmatic post following news of her upcoming wedding to Jeff Bezos. The couple is planning a lavish wedding in Venice this summer.
Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.
Boeing has warned 800 employees of a possible 400 position cuts due to the potential termination of the SLS program. The White House may propose to stop using the rocket, which costs $2 billion per launch.
Blue Origin has successfully completed the first test launch of the 98-meter New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral. The rocket delivered a prototype satellite into orbit, demonstrating the potential for future lunar missions.
Russia is losing ground in the space industry due to sanctions and the war in Ukraine. Trump could use this as leverage by offering Putin participation in the Artemis program in exchange for an end to the war.
Blue Origin has postponed the debut launch of the New Glenn rocket from January 14 to January 16 due to technical issues and weather conditions. The launch of the 98-meter rocket is planned to take place from Cape Canaveral in the time window from 01:00 to 04:00.
The cost of 10-year borrowing in the UK has reached its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. The government may be forced to resort to austerity due to high public debt service costs.
Blue Origin successfully conducted a 24-second test of the seven main engines of the New Glenn rocket. The first launch of the super-heavy launch vehicle is expected no earlier than January 6.
Jeff Bezos has blocked the publication of a Washington Post editorial in support of a presidential candidate. The owner of the newspaper believes that supporting candidates reinforces the perception of media bias.
SpaceX plans to launch its Starship mega rocket up to 120 times a year. That's causing concern for competitors such as Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance.
At the age of 90, Ed Dwight, the first black astronaut candidate in the 1960s, finally reached space after 63 years of waiting, flying with Blue Origin.
Blue Origin has successfully launched its 24th space rocket, delivering 33 payloads for various organizations without tourists on board, the first successful flight since the accident in September 2012.
Blue Origin intends to re-launch its New Shepard rocket after a year-long break due to an accident.