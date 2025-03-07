Amazon founder plans a grand wedding in summer 2025 - media
Kyiv • UNN
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are planning to hold a large wedding this summer. Previously, the couple had an engagement on the Koru yacht with star guests.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, journalist and businesswoman Lauren Sanchez, are planning a lavish wedding this summer. This was reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.
Details
According to media reports, Bezos and Sanchez were the most prominent couple at the Oscars ceremony, and it is reported that they have finally made their wedding plans.
It is known that the couple got engaged back in May 2023, when Amazon founder Bezos gifted his girlfriend a $2.5 million pink diamond ring. So huge that, as she later said, "I almost fainted" when she saw it.
That summer they held an engagement party on his superyacht Koru, inviting friends including Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner.
There were rumors that a "winter wedding in a wonderland" was supposed to take place in Aspen on December 28 last year, but the date came and went, and the wedding did not happen. A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail that the wedding is still planned for this summer and it will be grand.
According to reports, it may be a destination wedding somewhere in Europe.
Additionally, Sanchez is preparing for a special pre-wedding event – in May she will take a space flight on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.
Reminder
Jeff Bezos announced the launch of the Blue Origin rocket with a fully female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée.
The crew of the Blue Origin rocket includes singer Katy Perry, television host Gayle King, civil rights activists Amanda Nguyen, film producer Keriann Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sanchez.