Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez go to space

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16798 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14792 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19981 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29370 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62343 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58566 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33801 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59556 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106705 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166281 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16796 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50297 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62341 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58565 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166281 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22543 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20886 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22540 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24468 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27102 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez go to space

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9180 views

Jeff Bezos sends the first all-female crew in history into space on a Blue Origin rocket. Among them: Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and others.

Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez go to space

Today, billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos sent his fiancée Lauren Sanchez and five other women into space. This is the first all-female crew to make such a flight and the eleventh Blue Origin rocket flight. This is reported by UNN.

According to The Guardian, the crew of the NS-31 mission consists of six women: Amanda Nguyen, a civil rights activist who will become the first Vietnamese woman to fly into space, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, pop star Katy Perry, film producer Keriann Flynn; entrepreneur and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and Sanchez, a journalist and philanthropist who is also the fiancée of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of Blue Origin.

Amazon founder plans a grand wedding in summer 2025 - media07.03.25, 15:56 • 121797 views

"If you told me I was going to be part of the first all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child. I never stopped looking at the world with hope. This is great!" Perry wrote on social media.

The singer also shared that her call sign on this mission is "Feather" and the crew's code name is "Taking Up Space."

Live broadcast

 The crew flew out on a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket from the launch site, which is 50 km from Van Horn, Texas. The rocket was launched at 8:30 am (4:30 pm Kyiv time).

The suborbital flight will cross the internationally recognized boundary of space (more than 100 km from Earth) and allow the crew to experience several minutes of weightlessness. The flight will last a total of 11 minutes.

The girls will not be the first women in space, because in 1963 such a flight was already made by Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, but this will be the first female team to fly to the stars with hairstyles and makeup.

"Space will finally become glamorous. Let me tell you something. If I could take glamour with me, I would. We're going to put the "ass" in astronaut," Perry added.

What you need to know about Blue Origin's space flight

Blue Origin is a private space company founded in 2000 by Jeff Bezos, a billionaire entrepreneur who also founded Amazon.

In addition to the suborbital tourism business, the company is also developing long-term space infrastructure, including reusable rockets and lunar landing systems.

Although Blue Origin has not disclosed the full cost of tickets, a deposit of $150,000 is required to reserve a seat. 

The spacecraft, designed by Blue Origin, is fully reusable and designed specifically for human spaceflight.

The rocket operates without pilots. Instead, passengers ride in a compact, round crew capsule located at the top of the rocket.

Under US law, astronauts must undergo comprehensive training to fly. Blue Origin claims that New Shepard passengers undergo two days of training with an emphasis on fitness, emergency procedures and safety measures with sessions that simulate weightlessness.

During the flight, the team has two support members: one provides constant guidance to the astronauts and the other maintains communication with mission control during the flight.

The women will return to Earth with a soft parachute landing, while the rocket booster will land approximately 3 km from the launch site.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos announced that the next Blue Origin rocket flight will be led by the first all-female crew since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova's solo flight in 1963. Six women will fly, including the businesswoman's fiancée.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
NASA
Blue Origin
Jeff Bezos
Texas
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79