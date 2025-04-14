Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez go to space

Today, billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos sent his fiancée Lauren Sanchez and five other women into space. This is the first all-female crew to make such a flight and the eleventh Blue Origin rocket flight. This is reported by UNN.

According to The Guardian, the crew of the NS-31 mission consists of six women: Amanda Nguyen, a civil rights activist who will become the first Vietnamese woman to fly into space, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, pop star Katy Perry, film producer Keriann Flynn; entrepreneur and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and Sanchez, a journalist and philanthropist who is also the fiancée of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of Blue Origin.

"If you told me I was going to be part of the first all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child. I never stopped looking at the world with hope. This is great!" Perry wrote on social media.

The singer also shared that her call sign on this mission is "Feather" and the crew's code name is "Taking Up Space."

The crew flew out on a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket from the launch site, which is 50 km from Van Horn, Texas. The rocket was launched at 8:30 am (4:30 pm Kyiv time).

The suborbital flight will cross the internationally recognized boundary of space (more than 100 km from Earth) and allow the crew to experience several minutes of weightlessness. The flight will last a total of 11 minutes.

The girls will not be the first women in space, because in 1963 such a flight was already made by Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, but this will be the first female team to fly to the stars with hairstyles and makeup.

"Space will finally become glamorous. Let me tell you something. If I could take glamour with me, I would. We're going to put the "ass" in astronaut," Perry added.

What you need to know about Blue Origin's space flight

Blue Origin is a private space company founded in 2000 by Jeff Bezos, a billionaire entrepreneur who also founded Amazon.

In addition to the suborbital tourism business, the company is also developing long-term space infrastructure, including reusable rockets and lunar landing systems.

Although Blue Origin has not disclosed the full cost of tickets, a deposit of $150,000 is required to reserve a seat.

The spacecraft, designed by Blue Origin, is fully reusable and designed specifically for human spaceflight.

The rocket operates without pilots. Instead, passengers ride in a compact, round crew capsule located at the top of the rocket.

Under US law, astronauts must undergo comprehensive training to fly. Blue Origin claims that New Shepard passengers undergo two days of training with an emphasis on fitness, emergency procedures and safety measures with sessions that simulate weightlessness.

During the flight, the team has two support members: one provides constant guidance to the astronauts and the other maintains communication with mission control during the flight.

The women will return to Earth with a soft parachute landing, while the rocket booster will land approximately 3 km from the launch site.

