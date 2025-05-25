Enemy shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires, destruction in various districts (UPDATED)

On the night of Sunday, May 25, the Russian army attacked the Ukrainian capital. There are casualties as a result of the shelling. City authorities reported that UAV debris fell on a dormitory, private houses were destroyed, and fires broke out. This is reported by UNN, referring to the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, and the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Details

According to operational information as of 02:00 on May 25, 2025, in connection with the Russian attack on the capital, the following was recorded in Kyiv:

Holosiivskyi district

- as a result of the enemy attack, a residential 5-story building was damaged. Currently, 4 people have requested assistance.

Dniprovskyi district

- as a result of the fall of debris from a downed UAV, a fire was recorded in the private sector. Information about the victims is being clarified.

"Services are working at the sites with damage. Currently, a number of drones are flying into the airspace of the capital from several directions. Air defense is working," the KCMA reported at 02:02

Medics provided assistance on the spot to four victims in a student dormitory in the Holosiivskyi district. A UAV fragment hit the building. The external decoration of one of the walls of the building was on fire - Vitali Klitschko wrote at 02:10.

According to him, there is destruction of a private house in the Dniprovskyi district, without a fire. Medics are currently examining one victim. Also, one victim was assisted on the spot in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital.

Another victim turned to doctors in the Desnyanskyi district. She was hospitalized. Currently, seven people have been injured in the capital. Medics provided assistance to six of them on the spot - the mayor of Kyiv wrote.

"Call for medics to the Shevchenkivskyi district. The brigade is heading to the scene," the official added at 02:28.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that a young woman was injured in the Dniprovskyi district as a result of the attack. Preliminary - a broken leg. Medics are providing her with assistance.

At 02:42, Vitali Klitschko informed that medics are examining one victim in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Windows were broken in a residential building there, there was no fire, and debris from a downed UAV was found in the yard of the building.

Reminder

On Sunday, May 25 at 01:55, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the Russians launching cruise missiles from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft over the territory of Ukraine.

"The night will not be easy" - the head of the KMVA warned of a massive combined shelling of Kyiv