$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Enemy shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires, destruction in various districts (UPDATED)
11:49 PM • 10506 views

Enemy shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires, destruction in various districts (UPDATED)

May 24, 04:10 PM • 16163 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 24193 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 49433 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 40000 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 111108 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 101565 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 72729 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81943 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69160 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2.3m/s
90%
750mm
Popular news

Beware of squalls and hail: weather forecast for Ukraine on May 25

May 24, 02:26 PM • 9778 views

Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Russia to discuss the situation in Ukraine

May 24, 02:51 PM • 4146 views

Russian troops hit Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region with KABs: there is a dead and wounded

May 24, 05:30 PM • 5914 views

The Sumy Regional Military Administration has denied information about the establishment of Russian control over Yunakivka

May 24, 06:25 PM • 5592 views

The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

10:44 PM • 5526 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 49433 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 111108 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 186749 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 280203 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 361121 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 16163 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 18040 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 18864 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 25454 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 31469 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

Enemy shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires, destruction in various districts (UPDATED)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10154 views

On the night of May 25, Kyiv was attacked with missiles and UAVs, there is damage in Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi districts. Many people are injured, they are being provided with assistance.

Enemy shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires, destruction in various districts (UPDATED)

On the night of Sunday, May 25, the Russian army attacked the Ukrainian capital. There are casualties as a result of the shelling. City authorities reported that UAV debris fell on a dormitory, private houses were destroyed, and fires broke out. This is reported by UNN, referring to the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, and the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Details

According to operational information as of 02:00 on May 25, 2025, in connection with the Russian attack on the capital, the following was recorded in Kyiv:

Holosiivskyi district

- as a result of the enemy attack, a residential 5-story building was damaged. Currently, 4 people have requested assistance.

Dniprovskyi district

- as a result of the fall of debris from a downed UAV, a fire was recorded in the private sector. Information about the victims is being clarified.

"Services are working at the sites with damage. Currently, a number of drones are flying into the airspace of the capital from several directions. Air defense is working," the KCMA reported at 02:02

Medics provided assistance on the spot to four victims in a student dormitory in the Holosiivskyi district. A UAV fragment hit the building. The external decoration of one of the walls of the building was on fire

- Vitali Klitschko wrote at 02:10.

According to him, there is destruction of a private house in the Dniprovskyi district, without a fire. Medics are currently examining one victim. Also, one victim was assisted on the spot in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital.

Another victim turned to doctors in the Desnyanskyi district. She was hospitalized. Currently, seven people have been injured in the capital. Medics provided assistance to six of them on the spot

- the mayor of Kyiv wrote.

"Call for medics to the Shevchenkivskyi district. The brigade is heading to the scene," the official added at 02:28.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that a young woman was injured in the Dniprovskyi district as a result of the attack. Preliminary - a broken leg. Medics are providing her with assistance.

At 02:42, Vitali Klitschko informed that medics are examining one victim in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Windows were broken in a residential building there, there was no fire, and debris from a downed UAV was found in the yard of the building.

Reminder

On Sunday, May 25 at 01:55, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the Russians launching cruise missiles from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft over the territory of Ukraine.

"The night will not be easy" - the head of the KMVA warned of a massive combined shelling of Kyiv24.05.25, 23:57 • 1354 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,763.00
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,530.68