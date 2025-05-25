"The night will not be easy" - the head of the KMVA warned of a massive combined shelling of Kyiv

The night of May 25 in the capital of Ukraine will not be easy. There is a threat of the enemy using a large number of drones and missiles from strategic aircraft. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) Timur Tkachenko.

Details

On Sunday, May 25, at 00:45, Timur Tkachenko reported a large number of UAVs over Kyiv.

More than a dozen enemy drones are already in the airspace around the capital. New ones are also approaching. Some of the drones over Kyiv and its surroundings have already been dealt with. But targets are still entering the capital - the official said in a statement.

"The night will not be easy. There is a threat of the enemy using a large number of drones and missiles from strategic aviation," Timur Tkachenko warned.

He urged people to take the threat as seriously as possible and stay in shelters.

