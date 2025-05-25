Russians are attacking Kyiv again

On the evening of May 24, an air alert was declared in Kyiv. The city authorities warned of shelling of the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMA), chief of the KMA Timur Tkachenko.

Details

On Saturday, May 24, at 23:48, the Kyiv City Military Administration announced an air alert in the Ukrainian capital.

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons. Updated from 23:50 - threat of enemy UAVs - the message says.

The KMVA called on all residents of the capital to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters.

At 23:56, the head of the KMVA reported on an enemy attack.

The enemy is attacking the capital again - the official's post says.

"Stay in shelters until the air raid siren stops!", - added Tkachenko.

Let us remind you

On the night of Saturday, May 24, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and attack UAVs.

