Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
04:10 PM • 8144 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 18720 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 44113 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 36861 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 107587 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 100621 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 72211 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81699 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69099 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53619 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Russians are attacking Kyiv again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

On May 24, an air alert was declared in Kyiv in the evening due to the threat of ballistic weapons and enemy UAVs. The city authorities urged residents to go to shelters.

Russians are attacking Kyiv again

On the evening of May 24, an air alert was declared in Kyiv. The city authorities warned of shelling of the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMA), chief of the KMA Timur Tkachenko.

Details

On Saturday, May 24, at 23:48, the Kyiv City Military Administration announced an air alert in the Ukrainian capital.

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons. Updated from 23:50 - threat of enemy UAVs

- the message says.

The KMVA called on all residents of the capital to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters.

At 23:56, the head of the KMVA reported on an enemy attack.

The enemy is attacking the capital again

- the official's post says.

"Stay in shelters until the air raid siren stops!", - added Tkachenko.

Let us remind you

On the night of Saturday, May 24, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and attack UAVs.

"This is not the behavior of a country that strives for peace" - Britain strongly condemned Russia's attack on Kyiv

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kyiv
