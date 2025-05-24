"This is not the behavior of a country that strives for peace" - Britain strongly condemned Russia's attack on Kyiv

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy reacted to Russia's attack on Ukraine on the night of May 23-24. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the British Foreign Minister on the social network X (Twitter).

Last night, Russia attacked Ukraine again - 14 missiles and hundreds of drones across the country. Another night of terror for Ukrainian civilians, more wounded and destroyed homes - says David Lammy's post.

"These are not the actions of a country seeking peace," the British minister stressed.

Let us remind you

On the night of Saturday, May 24, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and attack UAVs.

As a result of the night attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv, 15 people were injured. Residential buildings in three districts, a shopping center, an educational institution, cars and a boiler house were damaged.

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the night attack of the Russian Federation shows that the reason for the dragging out of the war is in Moscow. Ukraine expects increased sanctions from the US, Europe and partners.