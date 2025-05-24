Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

Exciting series are series that keep the viewer in suspense, evoke strong emotions or interest, and make them look forward to the next series. They often have an interesting storyline, charismatic characters, unexpected plot twists and good production. UNN offers a selection of films from Netflix that are worth watching.

Squid Game 2021

This is a story about people whose lives have not worked out for some reason. Later, they receive an invitation to a game to the death, where there is a chance to win 38 million US dollars. The plot is based on Korean children's games of the 70s and 80s, one of which is the so-called "Squid Game".

genre: Drama, Thrillers;

country: South Korea;

director: Hwang Dong Hyuk;

actors: Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Oh Young Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, Ho Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryung, Wi Ha Joon.

You 2018-2025

A bookstore manager meets an inspired, beautiful writer. Using social media and the Internet, he begins to search for all available information about her in order to get closer. However, this prank turns into a mania, so much so that he is ready to get rid of any obstacle, even if it is a living person.

genre: Melodramas, Detectives, Drama;

country: USA;

director: Silver Tree, Marcos Siga, John Scott;

actors: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Amber Childers, Elizabeth Lyle, Saffron Burrows.

Ozark 2017–2022

The Byrde couple and their children, Charlotte and John, are no different from others. But their father, Marty, a Chicago financial advisor, cooperates with Mexico's second-largest drug cartel. Such connections cannot go unnoticed, so the family moves from a luxury neighborhood in Chicago to a quiet town in Missouri - Ozark.

genre: USA;

country: Drama, Thrillers, Criminal;

director: Jason Bateman, Andrew Bernstein, Ellen Kuras;

actors: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, Peter Mullan.

Wednesday 2022

The story of the mysterious years of study of the talented and gifted girl Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy. She will have to face a bloodthirsty monster that has been terrorizing the town for many years and solve a paranormal mystery that touched her parents 25 years ago. In this, Wednesday will be helped by friends and partners from Nevermore.

genre: Detectives, Comedies, Criminal;

country: USA;

director: Tim Burton, James Marshall;

actors: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Christina Ricci.

Money Heist 2017-2021

In order to carry out the biggest robbery in human history, a mysterious person with the surname "Professor" hires a group of eight robbers, in whom there is only one character: they have nothing to lose. What will five months of careful preparation, study of layouts, details, security measures lead to: a multi-million dollar jackpot or a long prison sentence?

genre: Detectives, Drama, Thrillers, Crime;

country: Spain;

director: Jesus Colmenar, Alex Rodrigo, Alejandro Bassano;