Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
04:10 PM • 746 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

10:54 AM • 11206 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 37378 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 32640 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 102247 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 99013 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 71236 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81150 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68954 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53552 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.5m/s
74%
748mm
Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

May 24, 07:54 AM • 21486 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

May 24, 08:07 AM • 18495 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

May 24, 08:42 AM • 19500 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

May 24, 09:37 AM • 11692 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

May 24, 09:49 AM • 11147 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 37378 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 102247 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 183011 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 276616 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 357142 views
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Kash Patel

Hakan Fidan

Mohammed bin Salman

Kyiv

China

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Donetsk Oblast

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

04:10 PM • 746 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 16343 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 17287 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 23257 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 30112 views
9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

Netflix offers a selection of series: from deadly games for $38 million to the investigation of paranormal phenomena in Nevermore. The list includes "Squid Game", "You", "Ozark" and others.

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

Exciting series are series that keep the viewer in suspense, evoke strong emotions or interest, and make them look forward to the next series. They often have an interesting storyline, charismatic characters, unexpected plot twists and good production. UNN offers a selection of films from Netflix that are worth watching.

Squid Game 2021

This is a story about people whose lives have not worked out for some reason. Later, they receive an invitation to a game to the death, where there is a chance to win 38 million US dollars. The plot is based on Korean children's games of the 70s and 80s, one of which is the so-called "Squid Game".

  • genre: Drama, Thrillers;
    • country: South Korea;
      • director: Hwang Dong Hyuk;
        • actors: Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Oh Young Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, Ho Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryung, Wi Ha Joon.

          You 2018-2025

          A bookstore manager meets an inspired, beautiful writer. Using social media and the Internet, he begins to search for all available information about her in order to get closer. However, this prank turns into a mania, so much so that he is ready to get rid of any obstacle, even if it is a living person.

          • genre: Melodramas, Detectives, Drama;
            • country: USA;
              • director: Silver Tree, Marcos Siga, John Scott;
                • actors: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Amber Childers, Elizabeth Lyle, Saffron Burrows.

                  Ozark 2017–2022

                  The Byrde couple and their children, Charlotte and John, are no different from others. But their father, Marty, a Chicago financial advisor, cooperates with Mexico's second-largest drug cartel. Such connections cannot go unnoticed, so the family moves from a luxury neighborhood in Chicago to a quiet town in Missouri - Ozark.

                  • genre: USA;
                    • country: Drama, Thrillers, Criminal;
                      • director: Jason Bateman, Andrew Bernstein, Ellen Kuras;
                        • actors: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, Peter Mullan.

                          Wednesday 2022

                          The story of the mysterious years of study of the talented and gifted girl Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy. She will have to face a bloodthirsty monster that has been terrorizing the town for many years and solve a paranormal mystery that touched her parents 25 years ago. In this, Wednesday will be helped by friends and partners from Nevermore.

                          • genre: Detectives, Comedies, Criminal;
                            • country: USA;
                              • director: Tim Burton, James Marshall;
                                • actors: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Christina Ricci.

                                  Money Heist 2017-2021

                                  In order to carry out the biggest robbery in human history, a mysterious person with the surname "Professor" hires a group of eight robbers, in whom there is only one character: they have nothing to lose. What will five months of careful preparation, study of layouts, details, security measures lead to: a multi-million dollar jackpot or a long prison sentence?

                                  • genre: Detectives, Drama, Thrillers, Crime;
                                    • country: Spain;
                                      • director: Jesus Colmenar, Alex Rodrigo, Alejandro Bassano;
                                        • actors: Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Alvaro Morte, Paco Tous, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores.
                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          SocietyUNN Lite
                                          South Korea
                                          Spain
                                          United States
                                          Netflix
