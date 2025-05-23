Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

Singer-songwriter Billy Joel has canceled all upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with a rare brain condition, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter, known for classic hits such as Piano Man, Uptown Girl and We Didn't Start the Fire, is receiving "excellent help" and is "fully committed to prioritizing his health," the statement said.

He has normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which is caused by a build-up of fluid in the brain and causes problems with hearing, vision and balance.

After doctors advised him to stop performing live, he canceled 17 concerts in 2025 and 2026, including concerts at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and Anfield in Liverpool next summer.

"I am sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for your understanding," he said.

A statement released on his behalf said Joel's condition had "been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with his hearing, vision and balance."

It went on to say: "On the advice of his doctor, Billy is undergoing special physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during his recovery.

"Billy is grateful for the wonderful care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.

"He is grateful for the support of his fans at this time and looks forward to the day he can return to the stage."

Add

NPH is described by the NHS as a rare and poorly understood condition that most often affects people over the age of 60.

In addition to two concerts in the UK, he was scheduled to perform in the US and Canada between July this year and July 2026.

He previously postponed concerts in March due to a "medical condition" that was not specified at the time "to allow him to recover from recent surgery and undergo physical therapy."

In recent years, Joel has toured regularly and last year completed a record-breaking ten-year monthly residency at Madison Square Garden in New York.

He has been nominated for 23 Grammy Awards, winning five times, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.