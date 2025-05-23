$41.500.06
Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy
02:05 PM • 1914 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 14477 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 30924 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 29773 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 35366 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

09:52 AM • 40177 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
08:36 AM • 44085 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 130369 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66436 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 314650 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

The enemy attacked the railway in Bukovyna: what is known

May 23, 05:09 AM • 102235 views

IMF is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche under the EFF

May 23, 07:58 AM • 10650 views

In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard

08:37 AM • 17117 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 66516 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

12:05 PM • 38723 views
Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 130369 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 227227 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 307881 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 297689 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 305939 views
Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

David Lammy

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

UNN Lite

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 67197 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 119867 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 161786 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

May 22, 10:28 AM • 163387 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 162252 views
9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1748 views

Ukraine has conducted a prisoner exchange and returned 390 people. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the exchange will be continued this weekend, as agreed in Turkey.

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

Ukraine today returned 390 people from captivity. The exchange is expected to continue on Saturday and Sunday. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

We are bringing our people home. The first part of the agreement on the exchange of 1000 for 1000 has been implemented. This agreement was reached at a meeting in Turkey, and it is important to implement it in full. Today – 390 people. Saturday and Sunday – we expect the exchange to continue 

- said the President.

The Head of State also thanked everyone who contributes to the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

Thank you to everyone who helps, who works 24/7 to ensure that Ukrainian men and women return home. It is very important to return everyone who is in captivity. We check every name, information on every person 

- the President noted.

Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine will continue diplomatic efforts to ensure that there are more such events.

Addition

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported today that 270 prisoners of war and 120 civilians were returned to Ukraine. Also, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine handed over 270 servicemen of the Russian army and 120 civilians to Russia, who were allegedly captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

US President Donald Trump announced that a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has just been completed.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
