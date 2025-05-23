Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has conducted a prisoner exchange and returned 390 people. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the exchange will be continued this weekend, as agreed in Turkey.
Ukraine today returned 390 people from captivity. The exchange is expected to continue on Saturday and Sunday. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
We are bringing our people home. The first part of the agreement on the exchange of 1000 for 1000 has been implemented. This agreement was reached at a meeting in Turkey, and it is important to implement it in full. Today – 390 people. Saturday and Sunday – we expect the exchange to continue
The Head of State also thanked everyone who contributes to the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity.
Thank you to everyone who helps, who works 24/7 to ensure that Ukrainian men and women return home. It is very important to return everyone who is in captivity. We check every name, information on every person
Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine will continue diplomatic efforts to ensure that there are more such events.
Addition
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported today that 270 prisoners of war and 120 civilians were returned to Ukraine. Also, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine handed over 270 servicemen of the Russian army and 120 civilians to Russia, who were allegedly captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.
US President Donald Trump announced that a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has just been completed.