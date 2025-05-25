"Friendly fire": what is known about the likely attack by Russians on their own plane

Tonight, Russian air defense forces likely attacked their own plane, writes UNN.

The first unofficial reports began to appear after 3 a.m. It was reported that Russian air defense allegedly attacked and apparently shot down a Tu-160 military aircraft.

Later, information appeared that the plane was civilian.

Currently, videos are being circulated in Russian public pages showing the work of air defense on an airplane flying over the city of Tver. The plane is probably civilian. However, it is not known for sure whether it was shot down or damaged but was able to land.

Tonight, the Russian cities of Tula and Tver were attacked by UAVs. The authorities of the Tver region reported 5 drones shot down. The likely target of the attack in the Tver region is the "Migalovo" military airfield, where, according to open information, the 196th military transport aviation regiment of the Russian army is based.