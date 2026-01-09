$42.990.27
Kyiv to switch to scheduled power outages by end of day - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that Kyiv will switch to scheduled power outage schedules by the end of the day. After Russia's night attack, the situation in the capital remains difficult, but electricity supply is being restored.

Kyiv to switch to scheduled power outages by end of day - Svyrydenko

In Kyiv, a transition to scheduled power outages is planned by the end of today. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, after Russia's night attack, the situation in Kyiv remains the most difficult.

Currently, electricity supply has been restored to the majority of the right bank of the capital — scheduled power outages are in effect. Emergency shutdowns are applied in certain areas where restoration work is ongoing. On most of the left bank, emergency shutdowns are applied, and electricity restoration work is in its final stages. A transition to scheduled outages is planned by the end of today.

- the Prime Minister reported.

In Kyiv, work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling has been completed09.01.26, 18:58 • 2110 views

Regarding heat supply, according to her, restoration is ongoing, but a significant part of the capital currently remains without heat.

Relevant services are working and will work continuously to restore heat supply to people as soon as possible.

- Svyrydenko summarized.

After the Russian attack, heating was restored to residents of over a thousand buildings in three districts of Kyiv09.01.26, 19:05 • 1410 views

Antonina Tumanova

