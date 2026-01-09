After the Russian attack, heating was restored to residents of over a thousand buildings in three districts of Kyiv

$42.990.27
03:56 PM • 2918 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 8934 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 11479 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 11985 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 13874 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 11035 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 11443 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 7792 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 12349 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 13202 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFAJanuary 9, 07:16 AM • 28627 views
NATO or Greenland? Trump faces a difficult choice - PoliticoJanuary 9, 07:17 AM • 13479 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 25 injured, one of the embassies damagedPhotoJanuary 9, 07:59 AM • 4544 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: scheme with unsuitable mines for the Armed Forces of Ukraine exposed, amounting to UAH 3 billion, 10 suspects, 4 detainedVideoJanuary 9, 08:12 AM • 6962 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statementsJanuary 9, 09:56 AM • 26078 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 54303 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 82714 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 56984 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 79630 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 105451 views
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
John Healey
Emmanuel Macron
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Odesa
France
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 56668 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 59187 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 80981 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 99464 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 140100 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
"Kalibr" (missile family)

After the Russian attack, heating was restored to residents of over a thousand buildings in three districts of Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

In Kyiv, heating has been restored for residents of 1083 residential buildings in Podilskyi, Obolonskyi, and Darnytskyi districts after the enemy attack. Specialists from "Kyivteploenergo" are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling to restore heat supply.

After the Russian attack, heating was restored to residents of over a thousand buildings in three districts of Kyiv

After the enemy attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, heating was restored to residents of 1083 residential buildings in three districts. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

Heat supply has already been restored to some of the buildings that were left without service due to the enemy attack. Heating has been restored to residents of 1083 residential buildings in Podilskyi, Obolonskyi, and Darnytskyi districts. (I remind you that in total, after the massive shelling last night, almost 6,000 high-rise buildings were left without heat)

- Klitschko reported.

In Kyiv, water supply has been fully restored, heating will be restored within this day, in some areas additional time is needed - Deputy Prime Minister09.01.26, 16:41 • 1768 views

According to him, Kyivteploenergo specialists are working in emergency mode to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents' homes.

Currently, Kyivteploenergo employees, together with residential building managers and other services of heat supply companies, are adjusting in-house heating systems to supply heat directly to apartments. The elimination of the consequences of shelling in the capital continues. Utility workers are doing everything possible to restore services to Kyiv residents as soon as possible.

- summarized the mayor of Kyiv.

In Kyiv, work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling has been completed09.01.26, 18:58 • 230 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
