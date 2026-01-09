After the Russian attack, heating was restored to residents of over a thousand buildings in three districts of Kyiv

After the enemy attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, heating was restored to residents of 1083 residential buildings in three districts. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

Heat supply has already been restored to some of the buildings that were left without service due to the enemy attack. Heating has been restored to residents of 1083 residential buildings in Podilskyi, Obolonskyi, and Darnytskyi districts. (I remind you that in total, after the massive shelling last night, almost 6,000 high-rise buildings were left without heat) - Klitschko reported.

In Kyiv, water supply has been fully restored, heating will be restored within this day, in some areas additional time is needed - Deputy Prime Minister

According to him, Kyivteploenergo specialists are working in emergency mode to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents' homes.

Currently, Kyivteploenergo employees, together with residential building managers and other services of heat supply companies, are adjusting in-house heating systems to supply heat directly to apartments. The elimination of the consequences of shelling in the capital continues. Utility workers are doing everything possible to restore services to Kyiv residents as soon as possible. - summarized the mayor of Kyiv.

In Kyiv, work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling has been completed