In Kyiv, water supply has been fully restored, heating will be restored within this day, in some areas additional time is needed - Deputy Prime Minister

After a massive attack by the Russian Federation, water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored. The decision to drain water from heating systems was indeed made by local authorities, but in some districts of Kyiv, heating will be restored within this day, and in some areas, additional time is needed, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Kyiv

Emergency and restoration work continues in Kyiv after the night's massive Russian shelling. Water supply in the capital has been fully restored. Together with the city authorities and the Ministry of Energy, we are working on restoring heat supply in the capital. The situation is difficult, all services are fully engaged - Kuleba wrote.

According to the Vice Prime Minister, "the city authorities and utility services decided to drain water from the heating systems for the duration of the restoration work."

"This is a technical procedure that must be done so that the water does not freeze in the pipes. To prevent damage to internal networks in houses and apartments, and to avoid accidents and pipe ruptures during outages," Kuleba explained. "Such a decision allows the system to be preserved and, after stable electricity supply is restored, to quickly and safely restart heating."

In some districts of Kyiv, heating will be restored within this day. In some areas, where the damage is more complex, additional time is needed for restoration. Currently, this applies to about half of the residential buildings in the capital. In the other part of the city, heating is supplied in normal mode - Kuleba indicated.

Some Kyiv homes are expected to receive heating tonight - Klychko

According to him, Kyiv's medical facilities are provided with heat from mobile boiler houses.

To support residents, more than 1,200 invincibility points have been deployed in the capital.

Dnipropetrovsk region

"In Dnipropetrovsk region, heating and water supply have been fully launched, except for part of Kryvyi Rih, where restoration is ongoing," Kuleba indicated.

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: heat and electricity restored for 800,000 subscribers

"The enemy does not stop terrorist attacks on energy. There must be full readiness of communities and emergency services: alternative power sources, accumulated reserves, and other measures. I am grateful to everyone who works on the ground to quickly return light, heat, and water to people," the Vice Prime Minister concluded.