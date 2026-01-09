In Kyiv, water supply has been fully restored, heating will be restored within this day, in some areas additional time is needed - Deputy Prime Minister

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
02:55 PM • 1298 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 2838 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 6120 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 10129 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 7110 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 10187 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 6248 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 11935 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12902 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 14012 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
5m/s
80%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump approved the bill on anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it won't be neededJanuary 9, 05:44 AM • 11245 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officersJanuary 9, 07:00 AM • 32623 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFAJanuary 9, 07:16 AM • 25308 views
NATO or Greenland? Trump faces a difficult choice - PoliticoJanuary 9, 07:17 AM • 10239 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 22708 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 51090 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 79337 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 53995 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 76778 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 103067 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Lviv
Rivne Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 55127 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 57745 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 79687 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 98218 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 138911 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold

In Kyiv, water supply has been fully restored, heating will be restored within this day, in some areas additional time is needed - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored after the night shelling. Heating will be restored within 24 hours, but some areas will require additional time.

In Kyiv, water supply has been fully restored, heating will be restored within this day, in some areas additional time is needed - Deputy Prime Minister

After a massive attack by the Russian Federation, water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored. The decision to drain water from heating systems was indeed made by local authorities, but in some districts of Kyiv, heating will be restored within this day, and in some areas, additional time is needed, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Kyiv

Emergency and restoration work continues in Kyiv after the night's massive Russian shelling. Water supply in the capital has been fully restored. Together with the city authorities and the Ministry of Energy, we are working on restoring heat supply in the capital. The situation is difficult, all services are fully engaged

- Kuleba wrote.

According to the Vice Prime Minister, "the city authorities and utility services decided to drain water from the heating systems for the duration of the restoration work."

"This is a technical procedure that must be done so that the water does not freeze in the pipes. To prevent damage to internal networks in houses and apartments, and to avoid accidents and pipe ruptures during outages," Kuleba explained. "Such a decision allows the system to be preserved and, after stable electricity supply is restored, to quickly and safely restart heating."

In some districts of Kyiv, heating will be restored within this day. In some areas, where the damage is more complex, additional time is needed for restoration. Currently, this applies to about half of the residential buildings in the capital. In the other part of the city, heating is supplied in normal mode

- Kuleba indicated.

Some Kyiv homes are expected to receive heating tonight - Klychko09.01.26, 16:19 • 1060 views

According to him, Kyiv's medical facilities are provided with heat from mobile boiler houses.

To support residents, more than 1,200 invincibility points have been deployed in the capital.

Dnipropetrovsk region

"In Dnipropetrovsk region, heating and water supply have been fully launched, except for part of Kryvyi Rih, where restoration is ongoing," Kuleba indicated.

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: heat and electricity restored for 800,000 subscribers09.01.26, 11:32 • 2442 views

"The enemy does not stop terrorist attacks on energy. There must be full readiness of communities and emergency services: alternative power sources, accumulated reserves, and other measures. I am grateful to everyone who works on the ground to quickly return light, heat, and water to people," the Vice Prime Minister concluded.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv