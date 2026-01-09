Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: heat and electricity restored for 800,000 subscribers

As of the morning of January 9, energy workers in the Dnipropetrovsk region restored heat supply and electricity to 800,000 subscribers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and DTEK.

Details

As Kuleba noted, water supply has now been stabilized for all subscribers. Repair work continues.

At the same time, DTEK reported that during the day, energy workers worked without interruptions to power critical infrastructure and restore electricity to the homes of residents of the region.

At the same time, we have local outages due to bad weather and repeated attacks. In particular, in Kryvyi Rih - DTEK stated.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, due to Russian strikes and bad weather, 370,000 families remain without electricity. At the same time, DTEK energy workers restored electricity supply to 60,000 families.

Also, as a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on January 9, water supply infrastructure facilities were de-energized, and there are interruptions in heat and water supply in the Pechersky district and on the Left Bank.