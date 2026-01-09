Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: heat and electricity restored for 800,000 subscribers

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
07:26 AM • 9872 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
07:00 AM • 14147 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
06:46 AM • 14462 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 53859 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 55866 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 43218 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 59286 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 32363 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20867 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 16994 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
5.9m/s
84%
729mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Belgorod and Oryol plunged into blackout after drone attackVideoJanuary 8, 11:58 PM • 9646 views
Attack on Kyiv: two people killed, number of injured risingJanuary 9, 12:18 AM • 13374 views
Missile attack on Lviv: radiation background and harmful substances in the air are normal - OVAJanuary 9, 12:53 AM • 5706 views
Repeat hit: death toll in Kyiv rises to three, medic killed, several more woundedJanuary 9, 01:22 AM • 8294 views
Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYTJanuary 9, 03:02 AM • 12799 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 32841 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 53859 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 36703 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 59286 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 86507 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 46031 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 49262 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 71992 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 90781 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 131879 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Fox News
The New York Times

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: heat and electricity restored for 800,000 subscribers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

As of the morning of January 9, energy workers have restored heat supply and electricity for 800,000 subscribers in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Water supply has been stabilized for everyone, and repair work continues.

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: heat and electricity restored for 800,000 subscribers

As of the morning of January 9, energy workers in the Dnipropetrovsk region restored heat supply and electricity to 800,000 subscribers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and DTEK.

Details

As Kuleba noted, water supply has now been stabilized for all subscribers. Repair work continues.

At the same time, DTEK reported that during the day, energy workers worked without interruptions to power critical infrastructure and restore electricity to the homes of residents of the region.

At the same time, we have local outages due to bad weather and repeated attacks. In particular, in Kryvyi Rih

- DTEK stated.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, due to Russian strikes and bad weather, 370,000 families remain without electricity. At the same time, DTEK energy workers restored electricity supply to 60,000 families.

Also, as a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on January 9, water supply infrastructure facilities were de-energized, and there are interruptions in heat and water supply in the Pechersky district and on the Left Bank.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
DTEK
Pechersk district
Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv