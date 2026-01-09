Some Kyiv homes are expected to receive heating tonight - Klychko

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
02:55 PM • 174 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 946 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 4592 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 8712 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 5978 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 9698 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 5814 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 11825 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12822 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 13937 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
5.1m/s
80%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump approved the bill on anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it won't be neededJanuary 9, 05:44 AM • 10697 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officersJanuary 9, 07:00 AM • 32023 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFAJanuary 9, 07:16 AM • 24678 views
NATO or Greenland? Trump faces a difficult choice - PoliticoJanuary 9, 07:17 AM • 9298 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 22084 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 50449 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 78626 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 53391 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 76195 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 102470 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 54806 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 57444 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 79412 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 97943 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 138652 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Some Kyiv homes are expected to receive heating tonight - Klychko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

Kyiv is restoring heating and water supply after the attack. Some homes may receive heating tonight, and water supply is gradually being restored.

Some Kyiv homes are expected to receive heating tonight - Klychko

In Kyiv, the restoration of heat supply continues after a massive attack on critical infrastructure. Utility and energy services are operating in emergency mode, while some apartment buildings are expected to have heat restored this evening. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, utility workers, together with energy specialists, are restoring electricity, heat, and water supply to Kyiv residents' homes.

Let me remind you, half of Kyiv's apartment buildings – almost 6,000 – are currently without heat supply due to damaged elements of critical infrastructure. We hope to supply heat to some buildings this evening.

- Klitschko noted.

"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible09.01.26, 12:19 • 12134 views

In addition, the city has experienced water supply interruptions.

"Also, there are interruptions in water supply in the city. Currently, it has been restored in the Pechersky district and is gradually being restored in the districts of the left bank of the city. It will take some time for the water supply system to operate in normal mode. And let me remind you that water is supplied to the upper floors of buildings thanks to separate booster pumps, which will not work in the absence of electricity. Therefore, water supply may still be absent on the upper floors, even if the service has already been restored in the area," Klitschko pointed out.

Water supply restored in Pecherskyi district of the capital09.01.26, 14:15 • 2082 views

Also, according to preliminary information, more than 1,200 heating points (invincibility points) have been prepared in Kyiv, where one can warm up, get hot drinks and food, and charge phones and power banks. This autumn, the number of such points has increased - almost 200 of them operate in the city's shopping centers.

"I appeal to Kyiv residents who have heat and water in their homes: help your fellow citizens – invite them to warm up, prepare food or baby food. Only through mutual support, humanity, and helping each other will we endure!" – Klitschko emphasized.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv, 28 people were injured. 16 hospitalized are in moderate condition, four are in critical condition.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
charity
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv