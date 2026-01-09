Some Kyiv homes are expected to receive heating tonight - Klychko

In Kyiv, the restoration of heat supply continues after a massive attack on critical infrastructure. Utility and energy services are operating in emergency mode, while some apartment buildings are expected to have heat restored this evening. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, on Telegram, according to UNN.

According to him, utility workers, together with energy specialists, are restoring electricity, heat, and water supply to Kyiv residents' homes.

Let me remind you, half of Kyiv's apartment buildings – almost 6,000 – are currently without heat supply due to damaged elements of critical infrastructure. We hope to supply heat to some buildings this evening. - Klitschko noted.

In addition, the city has experienced water supply interruptions.

"Also, there are interruptions in water supply in the city. Currently, it has been restored in the Pechersky district and is gradually being restored in the districts of the left bank of the city. It will take some time for the water supply system to operate in normal mode. And let me remind you that water is supplied to the upper floors of buildings thanks to separate booster pumps, which will not work in the absence of electricity. Therefore, water supply may still be absent on the upper floors, even if the service has already been restored in the area," Klitschko pointed out.

Also, according to preliminary information, more than 1,200 heating points (invincibility points) have been prepared in Kyiv, where one can warm up, get hot drinks and food, and charge phones and power banks. This autumn, the number of such points has increased - almost 200 of them operate in the city's shopping centers.

"I appeal to Kyiv residents who have heat and water in their homes: help your fellow citizens – invite them to warm up, prepare food or baby food. Only through mutual support, humanity, and helping each other will we endure!" – Klitschko emphasized.

As a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv, 28 people were injured. 16 hospitalized are in moderate condition, four are in critical condition.