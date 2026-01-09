Water supply restored in Pecherskyi district of the capital

$42.990.27
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 7050 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 10311 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 8396 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 11200 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM • 12681 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 20814 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
06:46 AM • 23677 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 72304 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 59977 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
Popular news
Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYTJanuary 9, 03:02 AM • 24544 views
Combined attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 19 injured, infrastructure damagedJanuary 9, 03:31 AM • 6364 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers07:00 AM • 26380 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA07:16 AM • 18963 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 16110 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 44750 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 72313 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 48033 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 70833 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 97222 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Viktor Liashko
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Lviv
Dnipro
United States
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 51659 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 54392 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 76636 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 95230 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 136028 views
Water supply restored in Pecherskyi district of the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Kyivvodokanal has restored water supply in the Pecherskyi district and is gradually restoring pressure on the left bank of Kyiv. It will take time to fully restore the water supply system.

Water supply restored in Pecherskyi district of the capital

Water supply has been restored in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, and pressure is gradually being restored on the left bank of the city. This was reported by Kyivvodokanal, according to UNN.

As of 13:00, water supply has been restored in the Pechersk district, and pressure is gradually being restored on the left bank of the city. Kyivvodokanal specialists, together with energy workers, continue to work on restoring the normal operation of the water supply system.

- the message says.

The company added that it will take some time for the water supply system to operate at 100%.

Kyivvodokanal also reminded residents of high-rise buildings that water is supplied to the upper floors thanks to separate booster pumps, which will not work in the absence of electricity. Therefore, there may be no water supply on the top floors, even if the service has already been restored in your area.

We remind you

The Russian attack last night was the "most painful" for Kyiv's critical infrastructure, half of the high-rise buildings are without heat, there are interruptions with water, electricity has not yet been restored, Kyiv residents, if possible, are urged to temporarily leave the city.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Kyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Pechersk district
Kyiv