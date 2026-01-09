Water supply restored in Pecherskyi district of the capital

Water supply has been restored in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, and pressure is gradually being restored on the left bank of the city. This was reported by Kyivvodokanal, according to UNN.

As of 13:00, water supply has been restored in the Pechersk district, and pressure is gradually being restored on the left bank of the city. Kyivvodokanal specialists, together with energy workers, continue to work on restoring the normal operation of the water supply system. - the message says.

The company added that it will take some time for the water supply system to operate at 100%.

Kyivvodokanal also reminded residents of high-rise buildings that water is supplied to the upper floors thanks to separate booster pumps, which will not work in the absence of electricity. Therefore, there may be no water supply on the top floors, even if the service has already been restored in your area.

We remind you

The Russian attack last night was the "most painful" for Kyiv's critical infrastructure, half of the high-rise buildings are without heat, there are interruptions with water, electricity has not yet been restored, Kyiv residents, if possible, are urged to temporarily leave the city.