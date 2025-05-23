$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 4596 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

09:52 AM • 15116 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
08:36 AM • 26797 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

07:04 AM • 92243 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

06:30 AM • 60545 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 302152 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 280317 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
May 22, 12:56 PM • 139829 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
May 22, 12:16 PM • 117794 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
May 22, 09:24 AM • 271818 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
7.3m/s
30%
748mm
Popular news

Air defense is working against enemy drones in the Kyiv region

May 23, 02:35 AM • 93229 views

Israel carried out missile strikes on Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon

May 23, 03:11 AM • 40366 views

There are no missile carriers in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

May 23, 03:57 AM • 32116 views

The enemy attacked the railway in Bukovyna: what is known

May 23, 05:09 AM • 75756 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 27215 views
Publications

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

07:04 AM • 92241 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 199459 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 280316 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 271817 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 280387 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitali Klitschko

Rustem Umerov

António Guterres

Binyamin Netanyahu

Oleh Kiper

Actual places

Kyiv

Italy

Belgium

Estonia

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 27874 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 107985 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 150912 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

May 22, 10:28 AM • 153405 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 153121 views
Actual

Financial Times

Brent Crude

FGM-148 Javelin

Truth Social

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4502 views

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery, did not receive permission to travel abroad.

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, did not receive permission to travel abroad. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in response to a request from UNN.

The accused mentioned in the request (Serhiy Kuzminykh – ed.) and his lawyers did not apply to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office for permission to travel abroad. We also inform you that the SAP prosecutor did not grant such permission

- the SAP response reads.

 At the same time, the agency noted that, according to the ruling of the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of June 27, 2022, Kuzminykh has the following obligations:

- to arrive at the investigators (detectives) conducting the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings, and the prosecutors who supervise the observance of laws during the pre-trial investigation in the form of procedural guidance, at the first request;

- to refrain from visiting the premises used by CI "Hospital No. 2 named after V.P. Pavlusenko" of the Zhytomyr City Council", except in cases of seeking medical assistance for the accused and close members of his family.

Today, in accordance with the provisions of Art. 42 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, the accused is obliged to appear in court when summoned. This obligation is indefinite

- emphasized in SAP.

In addition, it is indicated that the accused should not inform the prosecutor about his movements within Ukraine or abroad.

At the same time, as UNN previously informed, Serhiy Kuzminykh ignored two court hearings in a row. The last one was ignored under the pretext of a business trip to Moldova to allegedly deepen inter-parliamentary cooperation.

"The issue of the validity of the reasons for his failure to appear at the court hearing on May 14 and 19, 2025 will be decided by the court after receiving all documents from the defense. After that, if necessary, criminal proceedings measures may be applied," the anti-corruption prosecutor's office commented on the behavior of the people's deputy accused of bribery.

Let us remind you

People's Deputy, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Activities of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health Serhiy Kuzminykh was exposed "red-handed" while receiving an illegal benefit of 558 thousand hryvnias. According to the investigation, he received funds for facilitating the signing of contracts between private companies and one of the hospitals in the Zhytomyr region for the supply of medical equipment. 

At the end of January 2022, NABU recorded the transfer of money and published a video about it. In it, a person with a voice similar to Kuzminykh promises his assistance and adds that he can resolve issues with all medical institutions in the region. 

On January 31, 2022, the then Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed a suspicion notice to him. 

Serhiy Kuzminykh was not detained due to "deputy immunity", but he ignored interrogations, which is why he was put on the wanted list. After several days of "hiding", the people's deputy was still detained for the election of a preventive measure.

In May 2022, Kuzminykh, who, we remind you, is suspected of receiving more than half a million hryvnias in bribes, was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of a bail of 49 thousand 600 hryvnias. Of course, a bail was paid for the people's choice.

In September 2022, the indictment in the case against Kuzminykh was sent to the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court for consideration on the merits. Currently, the stage of evidence examination is underway. During this time, the people's deputy repeatedly ignored court hearings.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Zhytomyr Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova
Brent
$64.57
Bitcoin
$111,059.60
S&P 500
$5,870.36
Tesla
$346.89
Газ TTF
$36.77
Золото
$3,328.14
Ethereum
$2,669.68