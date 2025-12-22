"Priority direction": communities and regions allocated almost 50 billion hryvnias to support the Defense Forces - OP

As of November 2025, communities and regions have allocated a support package of UAH 47 billion to support the Defense and Security Forces. This was reported by Deputy Head of the President's Office Viktor Mykyta, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, these are taxpayers' funds directed to a priority area.

At the level of regional military administrations and communities, appropriate operational decisions have been made, which have already allowed financing almost 90% of expenditures, which amounts to more than UAH 41 billion. This is what has already helped and continues to help our defenders stand strong along the entire front line. - Mykyta emphasized.

He clarified that in some regions, expenditures on supporting the Defense and Security Forces reach 40% of the regional budget and 30% of the total volume of community budgets and the regional center.

"This is significant funding that demonstrates current priorities on the ground. We thank taxpayers for their trust and resilience, the heads of regional military administrations for effective coordination and consolidation of community efforts in the regions, and the deputy corps in the regions and communities for their state-building position, timely decisions, and priorities," the deputy head of the OP wrote.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.8 billion from the reserve fund for the maintenance of important roads in the frontline regions. An additional UAH 665.4 million was allocated for the purchase of fuel for 9 frontline regions, which will ensure the operation of backup power sources.

