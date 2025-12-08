Over 7,000 digital officers to appear in Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
More than 7,000 digital officers will appear in Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces, who will work in all commands and branches of service, starting from the battalion level. This will accelerate the digitalization of the army and more effectively implement digital products in the military.
More than 7,000 digital officers will appear in the Security and Defense Forces, who will work in all commands and branches of the military — starting from the battalion level. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
Together with the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, we are building a unified digital IT vertical. Soon, more than 7,000 digital officers will appear in the Security and Defense Forces, who will work in all commands and branches of the military — starting from the battalion level.
The tasks of digital officers are:
🔸implementing systems in units;
🔸collecting and providing feedback;
🔸understanding real needs;
🔸becoming customers and architects of solutions;
🔸forming an IT culture in the Defense Forces.
According to him, thanks to the new structure, we will be able to significantly accelerate the digitalization of the army. More effectively implement digital products in the military, systematically receive feedback, and scale the best initiatives of the military.
Since the creation of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, we have built a unique organizational structure at the state level — the CDTO institute. Today, deputies for digital transformation work in ministries, regional councils, local self-government bodies, and communities. It is the CDTOs who help digitalize every sphere of life — from healthcare to the economy and social sphere. I am confident that scaling the successful experience of CDTOs to the entire vertical of the Security and Defense Forces will help Ukraine gain an additional advantage in the technological war.