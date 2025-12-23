Drones attacked a chemical plant in Russia's Stavropol Krai, causing large-scale fires - media

On the night of Tuesday, December 23, drones attacked the city of Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the "Stavrolen" chemical plant was hit. As a result of the attack, large-scale fires broke out.

Budyonnovsk, chemical plant, scale of fire, damage in various locations. It's burning well - one of the messages says.

Reference

The "Stavrolen" plant is part of the "Lukoil" group and operates in the chemical and petrochemical sector. The enterprise is one of the main producers of polyethylene and polypropylene in Russia.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the "Stavrolen" plant in the Stavropol Krai of Russia, which produces polymers for military equipment and UAVs.

