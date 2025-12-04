Drones attacked a chemical plant in Russia's Stavropol Krai

Ukrainian drones attacked a chemical plant in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The plant in question is called "Nevinnomysskiy Azot". Stavropol Governor Vladimir Vladimirov reported overnight that "the enemy is again trying to attack facilities in Nevinnomyssk with UAVs." According to him, there were no casualties or damage.

Nevinnomyssk Mayor Mikhail Minenkov posted a video in the morning, stating that "everything is fine" and wishing "a good mood."

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported 14 downed UAVs over the Stavropol Krai.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, December 3, drones attacked an oil depot in the Tambov region of Russia.