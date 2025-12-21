In Izium, a patrol police officer from Donetsk region died due to enemy shelling

As a result of enemy shelling of the city of Izium, a patrol police officer, senior police lieutenant Iryna Baida, was killed. Her husband died with her in their own home. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"It is with deep sorrow that we report the tragic death of patrol police officer, senior police lieutenant Iryna Baida, of the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk battalion, who died yesterday as a result of armed enemy aggression. The tragic event occurred in the city of Izium when the enemy attacked the city. She and her husband were at home. The enemy mercilessly took the lives of the police officer and her husband right in their own home," the post reads.

Iryna Baida was one of the first patrol officers in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

"Conscientious, diligent, and faithful to the Oath to the Ukrainian people, she was always there where her help was needed. The death of a colleague is an irreparable loss for the family, the team, and the entire police community. This is another proof of the criminal actions of the aggressor state, which deliberately shells civilians and residential areas," the Patrol Police reported.

The deceased is survived by a 15-year-old son.

The police expressed their sincere condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of Iryna Baida.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck Izium with KABs, killing one and injuring another, said Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov on Saturday.