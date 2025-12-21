In Izium, a patrol police officer from Donetsk region died due to enemy shelling

$42.340.00
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
09:49 AM • 13368 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 16723 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 31090 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 59568 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 65151 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 41227 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 36177 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 37006 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 41434 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Popular news
Minus 1130 soldiers and 116 UAVs: General Staff clarifies enemy losses for the dayDecember 21, 05:38 AM • 5280 views
San Francisco hit by massive blackout: 130,000 subscribers without powerPhotoDecember 21, 06:10 AM • 10786 views
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coastDecember 21, 07:15 AM • 15191 views
33-year-old engineer with a disability made a historic flight to the edge of space09:37 AM • 8126 views
A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean WindPhoto01:13 PM • 4338 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 3348 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 35177 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 65151 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 105450 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 76940 views
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 14171 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 15970 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 28255 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 45567 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 34080 views
In Izium, a patrol police officer from Donetsk region died due to enemy shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Senior Police Lieutenant Iryna Baida and her husband died in their home in Izium as a result of enemy shelling. The deceased patrol police officer is survived by her 15-year-old son.

In Izium, a patrol police officer from Donetsk region died due to enemy shelling

As a result of enemy shelling of the city of Izium, a patrol police officer, senior police lieutenant Iryna Baida, was killed. Her husband died with her in their own home. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"It is with deep sorrow that we report the tragic death of patrol police officer, senior police lieutenant Iryna Baida, of the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk battalion, who died yesterday as a result of armed enemy aggression. The tragic event occurred in the city of Izium when the enemy attacked the city. She and her husband were at home. The enemy mercilessly took the lives of the police officer and her husband right in their own home," the post reads.

Iryna Baida was one of the first patrol officers in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

"Conscientious, diligent, and faithful to the Oath to the Ukrainian people, she was always there where her help was needed. The death of a colleague is an irreparable loss for the family, the team, and the entire police community. This is another proof of the criminal actions of the aggressor state, which deliberately shells civilians and residential areas," the Patrol Police reported.

The deceased is survived by a 15-year-old son.

The police expressed their sincere condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of Iryna Baida.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck Izium with KABs, killing one and injuring another, said Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov on Saturday.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Sloviansk
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Izium
Kramatorsk