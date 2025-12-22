$42.250.09
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Energy for AI: Alphabet acquires developer Intersect for $4.75 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Alphabet acquired Intersect for $4.75 billion to address the electricity shortage needed for the development of AI technologies. Intersect will operate independently, diversifying energy sources and curbing electricity prices.

Energy for AI: Alphabet acquires developer Intersect for $4.75 billion

Alphabet officially acquires Intersect, a data center energy specialist. The $4.75 billion deal is intended to address the critical shortage of electricity needed to develop AI technologies. A year ago, the tech giant already acquired a stake in this startup, and now decided to fully integrate it into its structure. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

After the deal closes in the first half of 2026, Intersect will operate independently. The company's main goal is to diversify energy sources and curb electricity prices, which is important amid public discontent over rising utility bills in regions where data centers are located.

Intersect is already building a giant data center for Alphabet in Texas (Haskell County). Thanks to the AI boom, Alphabet's capitalization has grown by $1.4 trillion this year.

Intersect focuses on finding ways to increase and diversify energy supply to keep electricity costs low

– the company said in a statement.

Nvidia considers increasing H200 chip production for China due to high demand - Reuters

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Energy
Electricity
Associated Press
Reuters
Texas
China