Tanks destroyed and IFVs, APCs, and ATVs hit: NGU crushed Russian columns in the Dobropillia area

Fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine repelled another Russian assault in the Dobropillia area, destroying 4 Russian tanks, and also hit an armored combat vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, and a quad bike. This was reported by the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

On the morning of December 22, in the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", the movement of 4 enemy columns in the direction of Dobropillia was detected. During the assault on the city, the enemy involved 24 units of armored vehicles. FPV drone pilots and heavy bombers of the Lasar's Group under the command of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" and in cooperation with comrades from adjacent units effectively worked on the concentration of Russian forces - the report says.

As a result of the strikes, 4 tanks were destroyed, and 6 armored combat vehicles, 6 tanks, one armored personnel carrier, one quad bike, and 4 occupiers were hit.

"The assault was carried out by the forces of the Russian marines. The damage was inflicted together with adjacent units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which used artillery and FPV drones. A significant role in stopping the enemy was played by mining carried out by Lasar's Group drones and engineering units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov". Currently, the liquidation of enemy personnel who took part in the assault is ongoing," the National Guard added.

Recall

