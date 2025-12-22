$42.250.09
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
04:37 PM • 8282 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 21215 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 17471 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 19361 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 21410 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 20194 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20275 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17682 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13524 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Popular news
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions
Automatic weapons by mail and "money in a book": an interregional channel for illegal arms trade exposed
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the war
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 21212 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas tree
Moving with pets: what you should know
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon
Tanks destroyed and IFVs, APCs, and ATVs hit: NGU crushed Russian columns in the Dobropillia area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

On December 22, soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine repelled a Russian assault in the Dobropillia area. 4 tanks were destroyed and 6 IFVs, 6 tanks, an APC, an ATV, and 4 occupiers were hit.

Tanks destroyed and IFVs, APCs, and ATVs hit: NGU crushed Russian columns in the Dobropillia area

Fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine repelled another Russian assault in the Dobropillia area, destroying 4 Russian tanks, and also hit an armored combat vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, and a quad bike. This was reported by the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

On the morning of December 22, in the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", the movement of 4 enemy columns in the direction of Dobropillia was detected. During the assault on the city, the enemy involved 24 units of armored vehicles. FPV drone pilots and heavy bombers of the Lasar's Group under the command of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" and in cooperation with comrades from adjacent units effectively worked on the concentration of Russian forces

- the report says.

As a result of the strikes, 4 tanks were destroyed, and 6 armored combat vehicles, 6 tanks, one armored personnel carrier, one quad bike, and 4 occupiers were hit.

"The assault was carried out by the forces of the Russian marines. The damage was inflicted together with adjacent units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which used artillery and FPV drones. A significant role in stopping the enemy was played by mining carried out by Lasar's Group drones and engineering units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov". Currently, the liquidation of enemy personnel who took part in the assault is ongoing," the National Guard added.

Recall

The operators of the "NC13" strike missile unit demonstrated unique combat experience. For a month and a half, the DevDroid TW 12.7 ground robotic complex performed tasks at the front, replacing manpower. The robot went on duty and, with dense machine-gun fire, suppressed any attempts by the occupiers to break through into a designated sector.

