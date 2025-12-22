Manufacturers cannot produce as much as is currently needed: Zelenskyy on the deficit of interceptor drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have enough interceptor drones, as manufacturers cannot produce as many as are currently needed, UNN reports.

I believe this is a very good weapon. It shows good results. Several companies produce them. Frankly, not all of them show a hundred percent result – from 60 to 90% for different companies. In any case, we are increasing this direction, and the characteristics are improving. As I said, there are already several such advanced companies - said Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the President emphasized that there are currently not enough interceptor drones.

"There are not enough of them, interceptors, and the issue is no longer about money, or not only about money. Money is always scarce, but now with interceptors, it's not about money. There are technical issues, manufacturers cannot produce as many as we need right now," Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine is developing the production of domestically manufactured engines capable of accelerating interceptor drones to 400 km/h.