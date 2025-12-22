Manufacturers cannot produce as much as is currently needed: Zelenskyy on the deficit of interceptor drones

$42.250.09
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 15599 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 14132 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 16404 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 19164 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 18888 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 19458 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17358 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13307 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12423 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Publications
Exclusives
Strange movements and slow descent down the stairs: 79-year-old Trump again drew attention to his health
Night brawl with shooting in the center of Kyiv: police detained a suspect
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 15599 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas tree
Moving with pets: what you should know
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Village
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
Film
The Diplomat

Manufacturers cannot produce as much as is currently needed: Zelenskyy on the deficit of interceptor drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated a shortage of interceptor drones, as manufacturers cannot meet the demand. He noted that the effectiveness of various companies ranges from 60% to 90%.

Manufacturers cannot produce as much as is currently needed: Zelenskyy on the deficit of interceptor drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have enough interceptor drones, as manufacturers cannot produce as many as are currently needed, UNN reports.

Details

I believe this is a very good weapon. It shows good results. Several companies produce them. Frankly, not all of them show a hundred percent result – from 60 to 90% for different companies. In any case, we are increasing this direction, and the characteristics are improving. As I said, there are already several such advanced companies

- said Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the President emphasized that there are currently not enough interceptor drones.

"There are not enough of them, interceptors, and the issue is no longer about money, or not only about money. Money is always scarce, but now with interceptors, it's not about money. There are technical issues, manufacturers cannot produce as many as we need right now," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukraine is developing the production of domestically manufactured engines capable of accelerating interceptor drones to 400 km/h.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine