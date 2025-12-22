Netanyahu and Trump to discuss "Iranian threat" and future of Gaza
Kyiv • UNN
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will visit the US next week to meet with Donald Trump. The main topics will be Iran's nuclear activity in light of its recent missile exercises, as well as the transition to the next stage of Trump's "Plan" for Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United States next week to meet with Donald Trump. The main topic will be Iran's nuclear activity in light of its recent missile exercises. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
Key discussion points:
- Nuclear deterrence: Netanyahu will demand a reduction in uranium enrichment levels in Tehran, despite the June war.
- Gaza and Lebanon: The leaders will discuss moving to the next phase of the "Trump Plan" and neutralizing the threat from Hezbollah.
- Geopolitics: At the summit with the leaders of Greece and Cyprus in Jerusalem, Netanyahu also confirmed his intention to create an energy and transport corridor from India to Europe.
We do not seek confrontation, but want stability and peace
