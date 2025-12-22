Netanyahu and Trump to discuss "Iranian threat" and future of Gaza

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:00 PM • 4002 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
04:37 PM • 11276 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 24310 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 19244 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 20736 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 22095 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 20719 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20493 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17840 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13617 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.7m/s
88%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 32512 views
Automatic weapons by mail and "money in a book": an interregional channel for illegal arms trade exposedPhotoDecember 22, 01:00 PM • 7348 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'December 22, 01:13 PM • 18193 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 10794 views
Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the warDecember 22, 02:37 PM • 11031 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 24311 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 32526 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 63602 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 85568 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 120201 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow05:50 PM • 3744 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 10806 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 35396 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 32873 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 34949 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
YouTube
Instagram

Netanyahu and Trump to discuss "Iranian threat" and future of Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will visit the US next week to meet with Donald Trump. The main topics will be Iran's nuclear activity in light of its recent missile exercises, as well as the transition to the next stage of Trump's "Plan" for Gaza.

Netanyahu and Trump to discuss "Iranian threat" and future of Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United States next week to meet with Donald Trump. The main topic will be Iran's nuclear activity in light of its recent missile exercises. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Key discussion points:

  • Nuclear deterrence: Netanyahu will demand a reduction in uranium enrichment levels in Tehran, despite the June war.
    • Gaza and Lebanon: The leaders will discuss moving to the next phase of the "Trump Plan" and neutralizing the threat from Hezbollah.
      • Geopolitics: At the summit with the leaders of Greece and Cyprus in Jerusalem, Netanyahu also confirmed his intention to create an energy and transport corridor from India to Europe.

        We do not seek confrontation, but want stability and peace 

        – said Netanyahu, emphasizing the need to stop Houthi attacks on international shipping.

        Second phase of Gaza peace expected in early 2026 – Turkish Foreign Ministry22.12.25, 18:55 • 2154 views

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Nuclear weapons
        Energy
        Skirmishes
        Reuters
        Jerusalem
        Lebanon
        Donald Trump
        India
        Greece
        Europe
        United States
        Gaza Strip
        Iran
        Cyprus