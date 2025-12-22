Second phase of Gaza peace expected in early 2026 – Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the transition to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip should begin in early 2026. He announced this on Monday, December 22, after meetings with US, Qatari, and Egyptian officials in Miami, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Fidan, during the negotiations, the parties focused on key barriers hindering progress. The main priority at this stage was identified as the process of transferring the administration of Gaza to a Palestinian group.

