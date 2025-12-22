Second phase of Gaza peace expected in early 2026 – Turkish Foreign Ministry

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
04:37 PM • 1132 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 12429 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 12232 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 14543 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 17565 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 17959 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 18726 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17006 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13122 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12263 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.6m/s
86%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 29084 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 31482 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 23622 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 22979 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 12820 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 12435 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 23005 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 59201 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 81207 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 115570 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 3762 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 31506 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 29107 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 33135 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 33980 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
Film
The Diplomat

Second phase of Gaza peace expected in early 2026 – Turkish Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan stated that the transition to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement is expected in early 2026. The main priority at this stage is the transfer of Gaza's administration to a Palestinian group.

Second phase of Gaza peace expected in early 2026 – Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the transition to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip should begin in early 2026. He announced this on Monday, December 22, after meetings with US, Qatari, and Egyptian officials in Miami, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Fidan, during the negotiations, the parties focused on key barriers hindering progress. The main priority at this stage was identified as the process of transferring the administration of Gaza to a Palestinian group.

Discussions focused on obstacles to advancing the agreement to the next stage, with the priority being the transfer of Gaza's administration by a Palestinian group.

– emphasized the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The next step in the Gaza process is the appointment of a Peace Council - Rubio19.12.25, 19:32 • 4326 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Qatar
Turkey
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip