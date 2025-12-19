The next step in the Gaza process is the appointment of a Peace Council - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the next step in the Gaza peace process should be the appointment of a Peace Council and the identification of a group of technocrats to help govern the enclave. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

The next step here is to announce the creation of a Peace Council, to announce the creation of a Palestinian technocratic group that will help provide daily governance. Once that is formed, I think that will allow us to strengthen the stabilization forces, including how they will be paid and what the rules of their engagement will be. - said Rubio.

The publication notes that Rubio's comments highlighted how much work still needs to be done to implement the plan, which ended hostilities between Israel and Gaza after its signing, but failed to stop Israel from further attacks.

I think we need to give them a few more answers before we can ask anyone to firmly commit. - added Rubio.

