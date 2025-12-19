The next step in the Gaza process is the appointment of a Peace Council - Rubio

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 4810 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 10647 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 11111 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 19726 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 17754 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14357 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16057 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12884 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 21541 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11131 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.2m/s
91%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kyiv, monuments to Bulgakov and Akhmatova will be dismantled, and 13 more objects will be decommunizedDecember 19, 07:49 AM • 6026 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 13772 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 22226 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 24011 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 25285 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 19671 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 21523 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 25520 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 27759 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 53944 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Savchenko Nadiia
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 716 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 58677 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 40655 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38922 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 45155 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

The next step in the Gaza process is the appointment of a Peace Council - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the next step in the Gaza peace process should be the appointment of a Peace Council and the identification of a group of technocrats. This will strengthen stabilization forces and ensure the daily management of the enclave.

The next step in the Gaza process is the appointment of a Peace Council - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the next step in the Gaza peace process should be the appointment of a Peace Council and the identification of a group of technocrats to help govern the enclave. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

The next step here is to announce the creation of a Peace Council, to announce the creation of a Palestinian technocratic group that will help provide daily governance. Once that is formed, I think that will allow us to strengthen the stabilization forces, including how they will be paid and what the rules of their engagement will be.

- said Rubio.

The publication notes that Rubio's comments highlighted how much work still needs to be done to implement the plan, which ended hostilities between Israel and Gaza after its signing, but failed to stop Israel from further attacks.

I think we need to give them a few more answers before we can ask anyone to firmly commit.

- added Rubio.

Recall

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on southern and northeastern Lebanon as the deadline approaches for disarming the Hezbollah militant group along the tense border between the countries.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World