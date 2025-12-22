$42.250.09
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian army in Sumy region captured 13 Ukrainian soldiers along with civilians - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

The Russian army captured 13 Ukrainian soldiers and 52 civilians in the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region. President Zelenskyy reported that among the civilians were women and children who had not been evacuated.

Russian army in Sumy region captured 13 Ukrainian soldiers along with civilians - Zelenskyy

The Russian army in the village of Hrabovske, Sumy region, took 13 Ukrainian servicemen prisoner along with civilians. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN

Regarding Sumy, what happened. That is, there is our village on the border with Russia. There were 52 people left there, citizens of Ukraine who did not evacuate. (...) About 17-18 people are of conscription age, other people are women, children. I am surprised that there were children there. I am simply surprised that parents treat their children like that. These 52 people lived there, did not leave. As I understand it, they had some dialogue, some relations with those who are on the territory of the Russian Federation. I think they just did not expect that Russian troops would come in and take them prisoner. That's what happened. I know that 13 of our servicemen are in captivity 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He noted that he does not know under what circumstances the military were captured, but he is sure that Ukrainian troops could have destroyed the enemy there.

 

Lubynets called for the adoption of a law on forced evacuation of children from combat zones21.12.25, 12:10 • 3268 views

They could have destroyed them with artillery and drones, but they just didn't do it because there were civilians there. That's what happened. We will restore our positions. What's next, how to bring people back - these are other steps 

- added Zelenskyy. 

Recall 

Russian servicemen illegally detained and forcibly took about 50 civilians from Sumy region to Russia. The Ukrainian Ombudsman appealed to his Russian counterpart and the ICRC regarding their return.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

