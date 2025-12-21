Lubynets called for the adoption of a law on forced evacuation of children from combat zones

$42.340.00
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands information from Moskalkova about their whereabouts
09:21 AM • 2144 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 22228 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 50616 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 54759 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 37796 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 33941 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 35148 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 39041 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26661 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in MiamiVideoDecember 21, 01:11 AM • 23330 views
"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of EuropeDecember 21, 01:44 AM • 16496 views
Blow to drug business: 384 people detained and 1.5 tons of drugs seized in Italy during a large-scale operation04:30 AM • 4224 views
ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov regionPhoto05:20 AM • 10823 views
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coast07:15 AM • 6356 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 29359 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 54763 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 99096 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 71729 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 79695 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Odesa
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 11852 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 13502 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 25883 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 40864 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 32010 views
Lubynets called for the adoption of a law on forced evacuation of children from combat zones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets called for legislative regulation of forced evacuation, especially of children, from dangerous territories. He emphasized the risks of civilians remaining in the combat zone.

Lubynets called for the adoption of a law on forced evacuation of children from combat zones

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated the danger of civilians remaining in the combat zone and called for legislative regulation of the evacuation issue, UNN reports.

Details

Lubinets addressed residents of frontline territories with a warning about the risks of staying in the combat zone.

Staying in a combat zone is dangerous. Evacuation is a chance to save yourself and your loved ones 

– emphasized the official.

The Ombudsman also stated the need to adopt a separate law on forced evacuation.

A law on forced evacuation, at least of children, from territories where there is a direct threat to their lives and freedom, must be adopted 

- Lubinets stated.

Recall

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation forcibly removed about 50 Ukrainian citizens from Sumy region to their territory. Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, has already appealed to his counterpart in the Russian Federation with a demand to provide information on the whereabouts of illegally deported Ukrainian citizens, and also sent a letter to the ICRC.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
International Committee of the Red Cross
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine