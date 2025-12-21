Lubynets called for the adoption of a law on forced evacuation of children from combat zones

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated the danger of civilians remaining in the combat zone and called for legislative regulation of the evacuation issue, UNN reports.

Lubinets addressed residents of frontline territories with a warning about the risks of staying in the combat zone.

Staying in a combat zone is dangerous. Evacuation is a chance to save yourself and your loved ones – emphasized the official.

The Ombudsman also stated the need to adopt a separate law on forced evacuation.

A law on forced evacuation, at least of children, from territories where there is a direct threat to their lives and freedom, must be adopted - Lubinets stated.

Recall

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation forcibly removed about 50 Ukrainian citizens from Sumy region to their territory. Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, has already appealed to his counterpart in the Russian Federation with a demand to provide information on the whereabouts of illegally deported Ukrainian citizens, and also sent a letter to the ICRC.