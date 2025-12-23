Diver and canoeist: NOC of Ukraine named the best athletes of 2025

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) named the best athletes of 2025. This was reported by UNN.

Thus, the NOC named diver Oleksiy Sereda, who became a silver medalist at the World Championship and a three-time European champion, as the best athlete of the outgoing year.

Canoeist Liudmyla Luzan was recognized as the best female athlete of 2025. In 2025, Liudmyla became a four-time world champion in sprint canoeing.

It should be added that the awards ceremony took place during the celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of the founding of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stopped paying state scholarships to famous Ukrainian athletes Serhiy Bubka and Yana Klochkova.

