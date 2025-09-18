Rower Luzan named best athlete of the month in Ukraine

Rower Lyudmyla Luzan became the best athlete of August 2025 in Ukraine, winning four victories at the World Championship, the NOC of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

In August 2025, Lyudmyla Luzan, a four-time world champion in canoe and kayak sprint, received the title of the best athlete of the month. - reported the NOC of Ukraine on social media.

Details

At the World Championship in Milan, Lyudmyla Luzan won all the distances in which she participated: canoe single (200 m and 500 m), and canoe double (200 m and 500 m).

During the ceremony, Lyudmyla Luzan shared her emotions and thanked those who helped her achieve this goal. Most words of gratitude were addressed to her mentor, who became the best coach of August 2025:

"I am very grateful to my coach Mykola Matsapura for his support and work, he always sees what I can improve on. Without him, I would not have been able to achieve such results. I am also very grateful to everyone who stays with me and supports me on this path. I am happy that all my hard work and all my desire turned into a victory for the whole country, so I will do everything possible to meet more often in the Olympic House," Lyudmyla Luzan noted in her speech.

Luzan wins second gold at 2025 World Rowing Championships