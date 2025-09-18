$41.180.06
48.770.12
ukenru
08:50 AM • 142 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 4578 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 7318 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 31191 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 38239 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 31056 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 30150 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 33820 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 40118 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41904 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
Rower Luzan named best athlete of the month in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Rower Liudmyla Luzan has been recognized as the best athlete of August 2025. She won four gold medals at the World Championships in Milan.

Rower Luzan named best athlete of the month in Ukraine

Rower Lyudmyla Luzan became the best athlete of August 2025 in Ukraine, winning four victories at the World Championship, the NOC of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

In August 2025, Lyudmyla Luzan, a four-time world champion in canoe and kayak sprint, received the title of the best athlete of the month.

- reported the NOC of Ukraine on social media.

Details

At the World Championship in Milan, Lyudmyla Luzan won all the distances in which she participated: canoe single (200 m and 500 m), and canoe double (200 m and 500 m).

During the ceremony, Lyudmyla Luzan shared her emotions and thanked those who helped her achieve this goal. Most words of gratitude were addressed to her mentor, who became the best coach of August 2025:

"I am very grateful to my coach Mykola Matsapura for his support and work, he always sees what I can improve on. Without him, I would not have been able to achieve such results. I am also very grateful to everyone who stays with me and supports me on this path. I am happy that all my hard work and all my desire turned into a victory for the whole country, so I will do everything possible to meet more often in the Olympic House," Lyudmyla Luzan noted in her speech.

Julia Shramko

