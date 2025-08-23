$41.220.00
Luzan wins second gold at 2025 World Rowing Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Ukrainian rower Liudmyla Luzan becomes the 2025 world champion in Milan in the 500-meter canoe single event. This is her sixth World Championship gold and second at the current mundial.

Luzan wins second gold at 2025 World Rowing Championships

Ukrainian rower Liudmyla Luzan became the 2025 world champion in her signature discipline – canoe single at a distance of 500 meters. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

At the World Championship, which is taking place in Milan, Italy, Ukrainian Liudmyla Luzan won a gold medal in her main discipline - canoe single competitions at a distance of 500 m.

- the message says.

Liudmyla's result is 2:01.27 minutes. This allowed the Ukrainian to overtake Katie Vincent from Canada (2:02.50) and Maria Cabrera from Spain (2:04.73).

For Liudmyla Luzan, this is her sixth "gold" at World Championships and her second at the current World Cup - the day before, she, along with Iryna Fedoriv, won in the canoe double at the same distance.

Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk stopped one step away from a medal at the World Championships23.08.25, 14:50 • 1346 views

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Milan
Canada
Spain
Ukraine