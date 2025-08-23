Luzan wins second gold at 2025 World Rowing Championships

Ukrainian rower Liudmyla Luzan became the 2025 world champion in her signature discipline – canoe single at a distance of 500 meters. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

At the World Championship, which is taking place in Milan, Italy, Ukrainian Liudmyla Luzan won a gold medal in her main discipline - canoe single competitions at a distance of 500 m. - the message says.

Liudmyla's result is 2:01.27 minutes. This allowed the Ukrainian to overtake Katie Vincent from Canada (2:02.50) and Maria Cabrera from Spain (2:04.73).

For Liudmyla Luzan, this is her sixth "gold" at World Championships and her second at the current World Cup - the day before, she, along with Iryna Fedoriv, won in the canoe double at the same distance.

