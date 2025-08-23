Luzan wins second gold at 2025 World Rowing Championships
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian rower Liudmyla Luzan becomes the 2025 world champion in Milan in the 500-meter canoe single event. This is her sixth World Championship gold and second at the current mundial.
Ukrainian rower Liudmyla Luzan became the 2025 world champion in her signature discipline – canoe single at a distance of 500 meters. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.
At the World Championship, which is taking place in Milan, Italy, Ukrainian Liudmyla Luzan won a gold medal in her main discipline - canoe single competitions at a distance of 500 m.
Liudmyla's result is 2:01.27 minutes. This allowed the Ukrainian to overtake Katie Vincent from Canada (2:02.50) and Maria Cabrera from Spain (2:04.73).
For Liudmyla Luzan, this is her sixth "gold" at World Championships and her second at the current World Cup - the day before, she, along with Iryna Fedoriv, won in the canoe double at the same distance.
