Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal details

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers exposed a group of individuals who embezzled over 50 million hryvnias using forged documents. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

It is noted that the perpetrators forged court decisions and, based on enforcement proceedings, debited funds from bank clients' accounts to cards of controlled drops.

The group consisted of seven residents of the city of Dnipro. Among them was the director of one of the bank branches, who provided accomplices with information about the status of bank clients' accounts. The perpetrators, who also included two private enforcement officers, forged court decisions on debt collection and notarial enforcement endorsements. - the statement says.

It is indicated that based on fictitious documents, the defendants issued decisions on opening enforcement proceedings and seizing property. Subsequently, funds were forcibly debited from citizens' accounts for non-existent debts. The appropriated funds were transferred by the defendants to controlled bank cards, registered to drops or so-called "money mules," and cashed out.

Currently, 11 episodes of illegal activity have been documented. The amount of damage caused exceeds 50 million hryvnias. Police conducted 15 searches at the places of residence and work of the defendants, in their cars, as well as at the places of residence of the drops through whose cards the appropriated funds were withdrawn. Computer equipment, 9 printers, almost two dozen mobile phones, four cars, bank cards, as well as almost 320 thousand UAH, over 20 thousand US dollars in cash, forged documents on state-issued forms, etc., were seized. - the National Police reported.

They clarified that the defendants have been notified of suspicions under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the most serious article provides for up to twelve years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

