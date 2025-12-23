Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal details

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
December 22, 07:00 PM • 9380 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 18734 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 32468 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 24836 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 24934 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 24668 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 22994 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20903 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18169 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13818 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.2m/s
89%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian army in Sumy region captured 13 Ukrainian soldiers along with civilians - ZelenskyyDecember 22, 05:28 PM • 4758 views
Zelenskyy reveals number of Russians in Pokrovsk and KupyanskDecember 22, 05:46 PM • 5160 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 10533 views
Banksy unveiled a new mural: the internet called it cute and tenderVideoDecember 22, 06:03 PM • 5682 views
Powerful explosions heard in occupied Sevastopol - social mediaDecember 22, 06:35 PM • 6156 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 32468 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 35551 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 65747 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 87754 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 122555 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Nicolas Maduro
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 10542 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 14121 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 36726 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 34122 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 36018 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Washington Post
YouTube

Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

A group of seven individuals, including a bank director and private enforcement officers, has been exposed in Dnipro for embezzling over UAH 50 million. They forged court decisions and debited funds from bank clients' accounts to controlled cards.

Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal details

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers exposed a group of individuals who embezzled over 50 million hryvnias using forged documents. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the perpetrators forged court decisions and, based on enforcement proceedings, debited funds from bank clients' accounts to cards of controlled drops.

The group consisted of seven residents of the city of Dnipro. Among them was the director of one of the bank branches, who provided accomplices with information about the status of bank clients' accounts. The perpetrators, who also included two private enforcement officers, forged court decisions on debt collection and notarial enforcement endorsements.

- the statement says.

It is indicated that based on fictitious documents, the defendants issued decisions on opening enforcement proceedings and seizing property. Subsequently, funds were forcibly debited from citizens' accounts for non-existent debts. The appropriated funds were transferred by the defendants to controlled bank cards, registered to drops or so-called "money mules," and cashed out.

Currently, 11 episodes of illegal activity have been documented. The amount of damage caused exceeds 50 million hryvnias. Police conducted 15 searches at the places of residence and work of the defendants, in their cars, as well as at the places of residence of the drops through whose cards the appropriated funds were withdrawn. Computer equipment, 9 printers, almost two dozen mobile phones, four cars, bank cards, as well as almost 320 thousand UAH, over 20 thousand US dollars in cash, forged documents on state-issued forms, etc., were seized.

- the National Police reported.

They clarified that the defendants have been notified of suspicions under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the most serious article provides for up to twelve years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme for legalizing over 578 million hryvnias obtained from defense contracts. Enterprise officials acted in collusion with a "conversion center," withdrawing budget funds through forged documents.

Kravchenko: large-scale production of counterfeit excise stamps exposed in Kharkiv region10.07.25, 16:50 • 4221 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Bank card
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro