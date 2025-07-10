Kravchenko: large-scale production of counterfeit excise stamps exposed in Kharkiv region

Law enforcement officers in Kharkiv Oblast have uncovered and stopped a large-scale production of counterfeit excise stamps for alcoholic beverages. More than 2.5 million stamps have been seized, and three participants have been detained. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Kravchenko noted that during meetings with entrepreneurs, he often hears complaints about the large amount of illegal products entering the country's market. As a result, legitimate businesses lose profits, while the shadow economy thrives. Today, however, there is good news for legitimate businesses.

Today, in Kharkiv Oblast, the prosecutor's office, together with the SBU and the National Police, uncovered and stopped the criminal activities of a group of individuals who specialized in the industrial-scale production of counterfeit excisable stamps. Over 2.5 million excise tax stamps for alcoholic beverages with holographic protective elements were seized. - wrote the Prosecutor General.

According to him, three people were detained directly at work in a specially equipped room. Among those detained are 2 foreigners.

The scale of the uncovered criminal activity indicates a high level of organization and audacity of the perpetrators' actions. Other participants in the scheme, customers, and channels for selling counterfeit products are being identified. - added Kravchenko.

The Prosecutor General assured that thanks to the work of law enforcement officers, millions of batches of counterfeit alcoholic products will not enter the market. And this is also about justice.

