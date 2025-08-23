Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk stopped one step away from a medal at the World Championships

Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk stopped one step short of a medal at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Rio de Janeiro, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Taisiia Onofriichuk stopped one step short of the podium at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Rio de Janeiro. In the individual all-around final, the 17-year-old debutant of the world championship took 4th place with a score of 117.400 points. - reported the ministry.

As stated, the Ukrainian was separated from the bronze medalist, Italian Sofia Raffaeli, by 55 hundredths of a point. Gold was won by Darja Varfolomeev from Germany, silver - by Bulgarian Stiliana Nikolova.

Another Ukrainian, Polina Karika, finished the competition in 11th place.

