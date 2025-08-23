Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk stopped one step away from a medal at the World Championships

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
11:35 AM • 990 views
Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 16287 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 16309 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 17864 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 12306 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 33634 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 29622 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 25831 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25000 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24575 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.8m/s
47%
744mm
Popular news
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand UkrainiansAugust 23, 03:12 AM • 14663 views
MiG-29 pilot Serhiy Bondar died after completing a combat missionAugust 23, 04:55 AM • 7504 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 15668 views
Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequencesPhotoVideo07:59 AM • 6726 views
China expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission - media09:52 AM • 6070 views
Publications
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 16273 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 15658 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 17855 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 23066 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 33630 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Elbridge Colby
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 25831 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 16470 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 18469 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 21233 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 28880 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
KAB-500
KAB-250
Mikoyan MiG-29
United States dollar

Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk stopped one step away from a medal at the World Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Taisiia Onofriichuk took 4th place at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, losing to the bronze medalist by 0.55 points. Daria Varfolomeev won gold, and Stiliana Nikolova won silver.

Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk stopped one step away from a medal at the World Championships

Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk stopped one step short of a medal at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Rio de Janeiro, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Taisiia Onofriichuk stopped one step short of the podium at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Rio de Janeiro. In the individual all-around final, the 17-year-old debutant of the world championship took 4th place with a score of 117.400 points.

- reported the ministry.

As stated, the Ukrainian was separated from the bronze medalist, Italian Sofia Raffaeli, by 55 hundredths of a point. Gold was won by Darja Varfolomeev from Germany, silver - by Bulgarian Stiliana Nikolova.

Another Ukrainian, Polina Karika, finished the competition in 11th place.

Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk won four medals at the World Challenge Cup29.07.25, 11:49 • 3079 views

Julia Shramko

Sports
Rio de Janeiro
Bulgaria
Italy
Germany
Ukraine