Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk won four medals at the World Challenge Cup

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Taisiia Onofriichuk won four medals at the World Challenge Cup stage in Romania, including two golds. She will conclude the competitive year at the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro.

Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk won four medals at the World Challenge Cup

Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won four medals at the World Challenge Cup stage in Romania, the NOC of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The final stage of the World Challenge Cup in rhythmic gymnastics of the 2025 season has concluded in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Following the competition, 17-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won four medals:

  • gold - in clubs exercises;
    • gold - in ribbon exercises;
      • silver - in ball exercises;
        • silver - in individual all-around;

          The Ukrainian will conclude her competitive year by participating in the World Championship, which will take place on August 20-24 in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

          Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around07.06.25, 16:51 • 90986 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          Sports
          Rio de Janeiro
          Brazil
          Romania
          Ukraine
