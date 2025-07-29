Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk won four medals at the World Challenge Cup

Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won four medals at the World Challenge Cup stage in Romania, the NOC of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The final stage of the World Challenge Cup in rhythmic gymnastics of the 2025 season has concluded in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Following the competition, 17-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won four medals:

gold - in clubs exercises;

gold - in ribbon exercises;

silver - in ball exercises;

silver - in individual all-around;

The Ukrainian will conclude her competitive year by participating in the World Championship, which will take place on August 20-24 in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

