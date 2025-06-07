Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies
12:58 PM • 11428 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 18588 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 18301 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 90599 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 103028 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 135154 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 92475 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 190807 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 110197 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 138775 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3.4m/s
38%
750mm
Popular news

Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition

June 7, 05:48 AM • 62492 views

Dnipropetrovsk region suffered Russian combined attack: there are injured in Dnipro

June 7, 06:48 AM • 46026 views

Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed lives of three people, 21 injured: consequences were shown

June 7, 07:23 AM • 18307 views

Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in the Kursk direction

June 7, 08:15 AM • 65214 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 31661 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 90599 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 99839 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 101863 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 146259 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 190807 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

11:27 AM • 14163 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 31917 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 135154 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 122916 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 164635 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Ukrainian gymnast Taisia Onofriichuk won gold at the European Championships in Tallinn. This is Ukraine's first victory in the individual all-around in 28 years.

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

Ukrainian gymnast Taisia Onofriichuk became the European champion in the individual all-around, UNN reports with reference to the NOC.

Details

The capital of Estonia, Tallinn, hosts the continental championship in rhythmic gymnastics. On the penultimate day of the competition, awards are given in the all-around — both individual and group. First, the prize-winners of the individual competitions were determined.

The 17-year-old Ukrainian Taisia Onofriichuk approached the continental championship as one of the favorites: during the three months of the 2025 competition season, the athlete took part in six tournaments and climbed the podium 29 times out of 30 possible. She has 18 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals.

16-year-old Ukrainian Taisia Onofriichuk won gold at the World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics05.04.25, 21:16 • 15526 views

For Taisia, the adult Euro-2025 is the second in her career: last season she made her debut at the continental championship among adults and won bronze in the hoop exercises, and this year she became the European champion in the individual all-around.

The judges assessed Taisia Onofriichuk's performance at 117.800 points: the Ukrainian was 1.100 points ahead of the silver medalist of the competition, Stiliana Nikolova from Bulgaria. This is Ukraine's first gold medal in 28 years at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in the individual all-around and only the third in history 

- reported by the NOC.

Ukrainian Taisiia Onofriichuk became the winner at the World Cup stage in rhythmic gymnastics in Bulgaria, winning 4 medals06.04.25, 18:10 • 18563 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
National Olympic Committee
Bulgaria
Tallinn
Estonia
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9