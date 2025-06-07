Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

Ukrainian gymnast Taisia Onofriichuk became the European champion in the individual all-around, UNN reports with reference to the NOC.

Details

The capital of Estonia, Tallinn, hosts the continental championship in rhythmic gymnastics. On the penultimate day of the competition, awards are given in the all-around — both individual and group. First, the prize-winners of the individual competitions were determined.

The 17-year-old Ukrainian Taisia Onofriichuk approached the continental championship as one of the favorites: during the three months of the 2025 competition season, the athlete took part in six tournaments and climbed the podium 29 times out of 30 possible. She has 18 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals.

16-year-old Ukrainian Taisia Onofriichuk won gold at the World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics

For Taisia, the adult Euro-2025 is the second in her career: last season she made her debut at the continental championship among adults and won bronze in the hoop exercises, and this year she became the European champion in the individual all-around.

The judges assessed Taisia Onofriichuk's performance at 117.800 points: the Ukrainian was 1.100 points ahead of the silver medalist of the competition, Stiliana Nikolova from Bulgaria. This is Ukraine's first gold medal in 28 years at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in the individual all-around and only the third in history - reported by the NOC.

Ukrainian Taisiia Onofriichuk became the winner at the World Cup stage in rhythmic gymnastics in Bulgaria, winning 4 medals