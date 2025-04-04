National Olympic Committee

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3290 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11491 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54084 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195328 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113047 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374522 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299861 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212200 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243362 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254699 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris are officially over: Ukraine has shown the best result in 12 years

At the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 12 awards: 3 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals. This is Ukraine's best result in terms of the number of gold medals over the past 12 years.

Sports • August 11, 10:23 PM • 27821 views

Ukraine ranks 22nd in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics

Ukraine finished in 22nd place in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics, its best result in 12 years. The United States won the medal standings, outperforming China in terms of the number of silver medals.

Sports • August 11, 07:10 PM • 31288 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 10

Ukrainian athletes will compete in 8 sports at the Olympics in Paris on August 10. The competitions include diving, rowing, wrestling, rhythmic gymnastics, breaking and other disciplines.

Sports • August 10, 05:07 AM • 29435 views

With eleven medals, Ukraine ranks 15th in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics

At the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 11 medals: 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze. Two days before the end of the Games, Ukraine ranks 15th in the medal standings.

Sports • August 9, 08:47 PM • 36701 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 9

On August 9, Ukrainian athletes will compete in diving, rhythmic gymnastics, rowing, wrestling, breaking, modern pentathlon and artistic swimming. The competition schedule covers the period from 11:00 to 20:30 Kyiv time.

Sports • August 9, 05:42 AM • 19033 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 8

On August 8, Ukrainian Olympians will compete in rhythmic gymnastics, rock climbing, rowing, pentathlon, wrestling, and weightlifting. The day before, Oleksandr Khyzhnyak won a gold medal in boxing.

Sports • August 8, 06:19 AM • 17141 views

Ukraine ranks 17th in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics

Boxer Oleksandr Khyzhnyak became an Olympic champion in the 80 kg weight category. Ukraine ranks 17th in the medal standings with 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Sports • August 8, 01:10 AM • 23223 views

Oleksandr Khyzhnyak wins gold in boxing at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhnyak won a gold medal in the 80 kg weight category at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In the final, he defeated the world champion from Kazakhstan with a score of 3:2.

Sports • August 7, 09:24 PM • 20740 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 7

On August 7, Ukrainian Olympians will compete in athletics, rowing, wrestling, diving and boxing. Medals will be awarded in the mixed relay race walk, women's wrestling and boxing.

Sports • August 7, 05:56 AM • 15185 views

With seven medals, Ukraine ranks 18th in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics

Ukraine ranks 18th in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics with 7 awards: 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze. Ukrainian athletes competed in 4 sports, showing different results.

Sports • August 6, 11:54 PM • 19450 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 6

On August 6, Ukrainians will compete in rowing, climbing, wrestling, and athletics at the Olympic Games in Paris. On August 5, Ilya Kovtun wins silver in the parallel bars.

Sports • August 6, 05:57 AM • 14778 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 5

On August 5, the Ukrainians will compete in shooting, diving, athletics, gymnastics, wrestling and rowing. The day before, the team won 3 medals in track and field, ranking 17th in the medal standings.

Sports • August 5, 05:55 AM • 18981 views

Yaroslava Maguchikh wins gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in high jump

Ukrainian track and field athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh became the Olympic champion in the high jump at Paris 2024. She cleared a height of 2.02 meters on her third attempt, beating Australian Nicola Olislagers.

Sports • August 4, 07:25 PM • 105743 views

Iryna Gerashchenko wins bronze in high jump at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Iryna Gerashchenko won a bronze medal in the high jump at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She cleared a height of 1.95 meters, tying for third place with Australia's Eleanor Patterson.

Sports • August 4, 07:06 PM • 24861 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 4

Ukrainian athletes will compete in 7 sports at the Olympics in Paris on August 4. The day before, Ukraine's women's sabre fencing team won its first gold medal of the Games.

Sports • August 4, 06:37 AM • 26922 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 3

On August 3, Ukrainians will compete in benchrest shooting, cycling, swimming, fencing, gymnastics, rowing slalom, and track and field. Oleksandr Khyzhnyak guaranteed Ukraine the third medal of the 2024 Olympics.

Sports • August 3, 07:58 AM • 18955 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 2

On August 2, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 7 disciplines at the Paris Games. August 1 Serhiy Kulish wins silver in shooting, Ukraine ranks 35th in the medal standings.

Sports • August 2, 05:36 AM • 22148 views

Sergiy Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at the Olympics in Paris

On the sixth day of the Olympic Games in Paris, Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in shooting. Ukrainian athletes competed in six sports, and Ukraine ranks 35th in the medal standings.

Sports • August 2, 03:31 AM • 21245 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances as of August 1

On August 1, Ukrainians will compete in athletics, shooting, judo, archery, swimming and tennis. The results of the competition day on July 31, where Ukraine won one bronze medal, have been summarized.

Sports • August 1, 05:49 AM • 18002 views

Viktoriya Us reached the final in rowing slalom at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Viktoriia Us qualified for the final of the Olympic Games in the women's single sculls slalom with the eighth best time. Despite the penalty seconds, she successfully completed the semifinal race and is preparing for the final.

Sports • July 31, 03:02 PM • 18606 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances as of July 31

On July 31, the Ukrainians will compete in shooting, diving, rowing, swimming, gymnastics, tennis, and boxing. The day before, the national team had been successful in tennis and boxing, but finished in football.

Sports • July 31, 05:59 AM • 15922 views

Olympics 2024: Ukrainian athletes take fifth place in synchronized diving

Kirill Bolyukh and Alexey Sereda took 5th place in the synchronized ski jumping from the 10-meter tower at the Olympics in Paris. The athletes admitted that they were disappointed with the result, but remain optimistic.

Sports • July 29, 12:48 PM • 17234 views

On the second day of the 2024 Olympics, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 10 sports

On the second day of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 10 disciplines. These include gymnastics, judo, shooting, tennis, swimming and other sports.

Sports • July 28, 06:38 AM • 24770 views

Ukrainian athletes to compete in 11 sports at the Paris Olympics: competition schedule

On July 27, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 11 disciplines at the Games in Paris. The sports include judo, shooting, diving, fencing, tennis, rowing, cycling, gymnastics, and football.

Sports • July 27, 07:01 AM • 22059 views

Romanchuk and Svitolina to carry the flag of Ukraine at the opening of the 2024 Olympics

Mykhailo Romanchuk and Elina Svitolina, winners of the previous Games, will be the flag bearers of the Ukrainian national team at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The ceremony will take place on July 26 at 21:00 Kyiv time.

Sports • July 25, 08:43 PM • 21612 views

Ukraine - Iraq match at the Olympics: start time and broadcast

Today at 20:00 the first ever football match of the Ukrainian national team at the Olympic Games will take place. Ukraine will play Iraq.

Sports • July 24, 02:37 PM • 20998 views

Ukrainian gymnasts have arrived at the Olympic Village in Paris and have already held their first training sessions

The Ukrainian gymnastics team has arrived at the Olympic Village in Paris. Four gymnasts have already held two training sessions, and the fifth athlete will join the team on July 22.

Sports • July 20, 02:32 PM • 22909 views

Olympics 2024: Ukrainian athletes will start arriving in Paris on July 19, with Canadians, Germans and Irish as their neighbors

The first Ukrainian athletes will start arriving at the Olympic Village in Paris on July 19. The Ukrainian delegation has already accepted the rooms where the team will live, which will be shared with teams from Canada, Germany and Ireland.

Sports • July 18, 07:42 AM • 16479 views