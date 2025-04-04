National Olympic Committee

At the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 12 awards: 3 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals. This is Ukraine's best result in terms of the number of gold medals over the past 12 years.
Ukraine finished in 22nd place in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics, its best result in 12 years. The United States won the medal standings, outperforming China in terms of the number of silver medals.
Ukrainian athletes will compete in 8 sports at the Olympics in Paris on August 10. The competitions include diving, rowing, wrestling, rhythmic gymnastics, breaking and other disciplines.
At the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 11 medals: 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze. Two days before the end of the Games, Ukraine ranks 15th in the medal standings.
On August 9, Ukrainian athletes will compete in diving, rhythmic gymnastics, rowing, wrestling, breaking, modern pentathlon and artistic swimming. The competition schedule covers the period from 11:00 to 20:30 Kyiv time.
On August 8, Ukrainian Olympians will compete in rhythmic gymnastics, rock climbing, rowing, pentathlon, wrestling, and weightlifting. The day before, Oleksandr Khyzhnyak won a gold medal in boxing.
Boxer Oleksandr Khyzhnyak became an Olympic champion in the 80 kg weight category. Ukraine ranks 17th in the medal standings with 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhnyak won a gold medal in the 80 kg weight category at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In the final, he defeated the world champion from Kazakhstan with a score of 3:2.
On August 7, Ukrainian Olympians will compete in athletics, rowing, wrestling, diving and boxing. Medals will be awarded in the mixed relay race walk, women's wrestling and boxing.
Ukraine ranks 18th in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics with 7 awards: 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze. Ukrainian athletes competed in 4 sports, showing different results.
On August 6, Ukrainians will compete in rowing, climbing, wrestling, and athletics at the Olympic Games in Paris. On August 5, Ilya Kovtun wins silver in the parallel bars.
On August 5, the Ukrainians will compete in shooting, diving, athletics, gymnastics, wrestling and rowing. The day before, the team won 3 medals in track and field, ranking 17th in the medal standings.
Ukrainian track and field athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh became the Olympic champion in the high jump at Paris 2024. She cleared a height of 2.02 meters on her third attempt, beating Australian Nicola Olislagers.
Ukrainian athlete Iryna Gerashchenko won a bronze medal in the high jump at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She cleared a height of 1.95 meters, tying for third place with Australia's Eleanor Patterson.
Ukrainian athletes will compete in 7 sports at the Olympics in Paris on August 4. The day before, Ukraine's women's sabre fencing team won its first gold medal of the Games.
On August 3, Ukrainians will compete in benchrest shooting, cycling, swimming, fencing, gymnastics, rowing slalom, and track and field. Oleksandr Khyzhnyak guaranteed Ukraine the third medal of the 2024 Olympics.
On August 2, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 7 disciplines at the Paris Games. August 1 Serhiy Kulish wins silver in shooting, Ukraine ranks 35th in the medal standings.
On the sixth day of the Olympic Games in Paris, Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in shooting. Ukrainian athletes competed in six sports, and Ukraine ranks 35th in the medal standings.
On August 1, Ukrainians will compete in athletics, shooting, judo, archery, swimming and tennis. The results of the competition day on July 31, where Ukraine won one bronze medal, have been summarized.
Ukrainian athlete Viktoriia Us qualified for the final of the Olympic Games in the women's single sculls slalom with the eighth best time. Despite the penalty seconds, she successfully completed the semifinal race and is preparing for the final.
On July 31, the Ukrainians will compete in shooting, diving, rowing, swimming, gymnastics, tennis, and boxing. The day before, the national team had been successful in tennis and boxing, but finished in football.
Kirill Bolyukh and Alexey Sereda took 5th place in the synchronized ski jumping from the 10-meter tower at the Olympics in Paris. The athletes admitted that they were disappointed with the result, but remain optimistic.
On the second day of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 10 disciplines. These include gymnastics, judo, shooting, tennis, swimming and other sports.
On July 27, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 11 disciplines at the Games in Paris. The sports include judo, shooting, diving, fencing, tennis, rowing, cycling, gymnastics, and football.
Mykhailo Romanchuk and Elina Svitolina, winners of the previous Games, will be the flag bearers of the Ukrainian national team at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The ceremony will take place on July 26 at 21:00 Kyiv time.
Today at 20:00 the first ever football match of the Ukrainian national team at the Olympic Games will take place. Ukraine will play Iraq.
The Ukrainian gymnastics team has arrived at the Olympic Village in Paris. Four gymnasts have already held two training sessions, and the fifth athlete will join the team on July 22.
The first Ukrainian athletes will start arriving at the Olympic Village in Paris on July 19. The Ukrainian delegation has already accepted the rooms where the team will live, which will be shared with teams from Canada, Germany and Ireland.