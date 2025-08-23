Oleksiy Khabarov, international master of sports, died in battles for Ukraine

Oleksiy Khabarov, an international master of sports, died in the war against Russia. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) branch in Horishni Plavni, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Khabarov was the founder of the "Phoenix" shooting club based at the higher vocational lyceum, a multiple record holder of Ukraine.

Oleksiy was not only an outstanding athlete but also a mentor for young people - he worked as a scholarship holder of our department, conducted numerous sports events, involved children in sports, inspired them with his own example - the post says.

It is indicated that Khabarov was a true patriot and a brave man who gave the most precious thing - his life - for the freedom of Ukraine.

"The country and our city bow their heads in sorrow and express sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. The memory of Oleksiy will forever remain in our hearts," added the NOC branch.

Recall

In battles in the Kharkiv region, 23-year-old ex-footballer Mykyta Kalin, a pupil of Dnipropetrovsk football, died. The athlete, who played for the youth team of "Kolos" and several other clubs, gave his life for the freedom of Ukraine.

