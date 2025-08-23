Oleksiy Khabarov, international master of sports, died in battles for Ukraine

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 15475 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 17287 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 14535 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 16512 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 17772 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 12149 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 20039 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 19618 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13460 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 14350 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
95%
743mm
Popular news
Trump assessed the chances of cooperation between Zelenskyy and PutinAugust 22, 03:30 PM • 4802 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 13318 views
Russian troops struck a private sector in Kramatorsk: three woundedAugust 22, 04:03 PM • 3064 views
Trump believes Ukraine will have to agree to a deal mostly on Russia's terms to stop the war - PoliticoAugust 22, 04:18 PM • 4056 views
US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrives in Ukraine: Media learned the purpose of the visit08:36 PM • 3572 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 13338 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 15475 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 16512 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 17772 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 20039 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Kramatorsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 14535 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 11678 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 14176 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 17304 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 25239 views
Actual
Football
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Oil
Cruise missile

Oleksiy Khabarov, international master of sports, died in battles for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Oleksiy Khabarov, international master of sports, died in the war. He was the founder of the shooting club "Phoenix" and a multiple record holder of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Khabarov, international master of sports, died in battles for Ukraine

Oleksiy Khabarov, an international master of sports, died in the war against Russia. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) branch in Horishni Plavni, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Khabarov was the founder of the "Phoenix" shooting club based at the higher vocational lyceum, a multiple record holder of Ukraine.

Oleksiy was not only an outstanding athlete but also a mentor for young people - he worked as a scholarship holder of our department, conducted numerous sports events, involved children in sports, inspired them with his own example

- the post says.

It is indicated that Khabarov was a true patriot and a brave man who gave the most precious thing - his life - for the freedom of Ukraine.

"The country and our city bow their heads in sorrow and express sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. The memory of Oleksiy will forever remain in our hearts," added the NOC branch.

Recall

In battles in the Kharkiv region, 23-year-old ex-footballer Mykyta Kalin, a pupil of Dnipropetrovsk football, died. The athlete, who played for the youth team of "Kolos" and several other clubs, gave his life for the freedom of Ukraine.

Ukrainian artist Davyd Chichkan died at the front11.08.25, 00:24 • 14523 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineSports
National Olympic Committee
Ukraine