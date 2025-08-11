Well-known Ukrainian artist Davyd Chichkan died at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by his comrades-in-arms on Instagram.

Details

It is noted that on August 8, while repelling an assault by enemy infantry in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Chichkan received serious injuries. On the morning of August 9, his heart stopped beating.

He always conscientiously approached any work that needed to be done, never hid behind others or his own social capital. He was always sincere with people and shared his deep thoughts on politics, ethics, and social justice with his comrades-in-arms and sisters. - the post says.

His comrades-in-arms indicate that Davyd created a unique atmosphere around himself and quickly knew how to find an approach to people of any views and moral systems, while remaining true to his own convictions.

"He believed that true anarchists should share the most difficult hardships experienced by their people," Chichkan's comrades-in-arms added.

For reference

Davyd Chichkan was born in Kyiv in 1986 into a family of artists. He lived and worked in Kyiv. He began his artistic practice in the early 2000s. He joined the creative group "A. E.". In 2018, he illustrated the "Administrative Code of Ukraine" for Osnovy publishing house. In the autumn of 2023, he co-authored a mural with Nestor Makhno in Zaporizhzhia.

Chichkan did not have a higher art education, but consistently developed his artistic practice as social and political criticism. He saw art as a tool for change and support for the working classes. He said that he created art primarily for workers, and called himself a "drawer."

Among his main media are graphics, posters, painting, street art, performance, and text.

Recall

In June, 49-year-old monumental and decorative artist Mykhailo Klymchenko died at the front. He created mosaics and stained glass for churches, particularly in Putyvl, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.

Artist and artist Artur Snitkus was killed at the front