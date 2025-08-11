$41.460.00
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Ukrainian artist Davyd Chichkan died at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

Ukrainian artist Davyd Chichkan died on August 9 in the Zaporizhzhia direction, having received severe injuries while repelling an assault by enemy infantry. He was known for his artistic practice as social and political criticism, and also illustrated the "Administrative Code of Ukraine".

Ukrainian artist Davyd Chichkan died at the front

Well-known Ukrainian artist Davyd Chichkan died at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by his comrades-in-arms on Instagram.

Details

It is noted that on August 8, while repelling an assault by enemy infantry in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Chichkan received serious injuries. On the morning of August 9, his heart stopped beating.

He always conscientiously approached any work that needed to be done, never hid behind others or his own social capital. He was always sincere with people and shared his deep thoughts on politics, ethics, and social justice with his comrades-in-arms and sisters.

- the post says.

His comrades-in-arms indicate that Davyd created a unique atmosphere around himself and quickly knew how to find an approach to people of any views and moral systems, while remaining true to his own convictions.

"He believed that true anarchists should share the most difficult hardships experienced by their people," Chichkan's comrades-in-arms added.

For reference

Davyd Chichkan was born in Kyiv in 1986 into a family of artists. He lived and worked in Kyiv. He began his artistic practice in the early 2000s. He joined the creative group "A. E.". In 2018, he illustrated the "Administrative Code of Ukraine" for Osnovy publishing house. In the autumn of 2023, he co-authored a mural with Nestor Makhno in Zaporizhzhia.

Chichkan did not have a higher art education, but consistently developed his artistic practice as social and political criticism. He saw art as a tool for change and support for the working classes. He said that he created art primarily for workers, and called himself a "drawer."

Among his main media are graphics, posters, painting, street art, performance, and text.

Recall

In June, 49-year-old monumental and decorative artist Mykhailo Klymchenko died at the front. He created mosaics and stained glass for churches, particularly in Putyvl, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

