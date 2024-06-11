uken
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Artist and artist Artur Snitkus was killed at the front

Artist and artist Artur Snitkus was killed at the front

Kyiv

 • 20820 views

36-year-old IRGC artist and stylist Artur Snitkus died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk region.

Artur Snitkus, a prominent representative of the Ukrainian queer underground, was killed in the Donetsk region defending Ukraine from Russian aggressors. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the mayor of Ternopil.

Details

At the age of 36,  Artur Snitkus, a queer artist and stylist, died at the front.

It is with deep sadness that we inform you that soldier Snitkus Artur Romanovich (born 13.05.1988) died during the defense of Ukraine. The hero gave his life on June 7 while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk region. We express our condolences to all the defender's family and friends. We sincerely share the pain of loss and bow our heads in deep sorrow. Eternal memory to our defender!

- said the mayor of Ternopil Sergey Nadal.
Image

Representatives of the cultural sphere spoke out about the death of the Ukrainian soldier in social networks:

While performing a combat mission, defending Ukraine, our Arturchik, Artur Snitkus (1988-2024), was killed. Everyone loved him so much in Kiev! He was always so bright, so joyful, so childishly direct... There are no words.

- artist, performer and experimental director Yuri Leiderman.

Vile, lowly enemies have taken another incredible person from us..., writes Maxim Nakonechny, a Ukrainian film director, screenwriter and producer.

My hero, Arthur Snitkus, died in a battle of incredible energy man, such people are very rare

- Pavel Dergachev, representative of the Otel experimental space'
Image

Activist Anya Wtikenwneider was also familiar with Snitkus:

Arthur Snitkus, an artist, revolutionary, incredible person, my peer, was killed... Sergeant Artur Snitkus was killed on June 7 while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk region.My friend, I have no words, I don't want to thank you for giving your life for our protection, I want you to be alive!

recall

One of the best photographers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Arsen Fedosenko tragically died at the front while performing a mission.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

