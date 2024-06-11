Artist and artist Artur Snitkus was killed at the front

Artur Snitkus, a prominent representative of the Ukrainian queer underground, was killed in the Donetsk region defending Ukraine from Russian aggressors. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the mayor of Ternopil.

At the age of 36, Artur Snitkus, a queer artist and stylist, died at the front.

It is with deep sadness that we inform you that soldier Snitkus Artur Romanovich (born 13.05.1988) died during the defense of Ukraine. The hero gave his life on June 7 while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk region. We express our condolences to all the defender's family and friends. We sincerely share the pain of loss and bow our heads in deep sorrow. Eternal memory to our defender! - said the mayor of Ternopil Sergey Nadal.

Representatives of the cultural sphere spoke out about the death of the Ukrainian soldier in social networks:

While performing a combat mission, defending Ukraine, our Arturchik, Artur Snitkus (1988-2024), was killed. Everyone loved him so much in Kiev! He was always so bright, so joyful, so childishly direct... There are no words. - artist, performer and experimental director Yuri Leiderman.

Vile, lowly enemies have taken another incredible person from us..., writes Maxim Nakonechny, a Ukrainian film director, screenwriter and producer.

My hero, Arthur Snitkus, died in a battle of incredible energy man, such people are very rare - Pavel Dergachev, representative of the Otel experimental space'

Activist Anya Wtikenwneider was also familiar with Snitkus:

Arthur Snitkus, an artist, revolutionary, incredible person, my peer, was killed... Sergeant Artur Snitkus was killed on June 7 while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk region.My friend, I have no words, I don't want to thank you for giving your life for our protection, I want you to be alive!



