In Crimea, the occupiers are conducting raids on cars to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers in Crimea have stepped up car checks due to stickers in order to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens. The "Crimean Smersh" checks cars, social networks and the level of Russophobia.
It is noted that these raids are conducted by "Crimean Smersh" (a punitive apparatus that took its name from the Soviet repressive detachments). Together with the traffic police, they will check not only cars, but also social networks, and the "level of Russophobia."
"This is not about security. This is about terror," the National Resistance Center added.
Let us remind you
The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have intensified monitoring of social networks. Any "disloyal" post may be grounds for the arrest of local residents.
