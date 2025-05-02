$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

In Crimean schools, the occupiers are bringing back the Soviet system of behavior assessment - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

In occupied Crimea, the practice of awarding points for students' behavior is being reintroduced, as it was during the Soviet era. This is done to put pressure on families who speak Ukrainian or do not accept the "Russian world."

In Crimean schools, the occupiers are bringing back the Soviet system of behavior assessment - CNS

In schools of annexed Crimea, the occupiers are returning the Soviet practice of repression through behavior assessment. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

"In temporarily occupied Crimea, there is a new relapse of the USSR. The occupiers are bringing back points for behavior in schools - for obedience, as in Soviet times. Because "it's more disciplined that way", says "Minister of Education" Lavrik," the message reads.

But behind this "nostalgia" lies control and repression. Through children - pressure on families. Especially on those who speak Ukrainian or do not accept the "Russian world"

- noted in the CNS.

They believe that this is not concern for upbringing, but another tool of intimidation.

We remind

The Russians are turning annexed Crimea into a zone of total surveillance. According to the CNS, the temporarily occupied peninsula is launching an "intelligent video surveillance system" that will be transferred to the control of security forces.

Russia plans to conscript 2,500 Crimeans into its army in the spring campaign of 2025 - CNS25.04.25, 05:03 • 3685 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Crimea
