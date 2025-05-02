In schools of annexed Crimea, the occupiers are returning the Soviet practice of repression through behavior assessment. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

"In temporarily occupied Crimea, there is a new relapse of the USSR. The occupiers are bringing back points for behavior in schools - for obedience, as in Soviet times. Because "it's more disciplined that way", says "Minister of Education" Lavrik," the message reads.

But behind this "nostalgia" lies control and repression. Through children - pressure on families. Especially on those who speak Ukrainian or do not accept the "Russian world" - noted in the CNS.

They believe that this is not concern for upbringing, but another tool of intimidation.

The Russians are turning annexed Crimea into a zone of total surveillance. According to the CNS, the temporarily occupied peninsula is launching an "intelligent video surveillance system" that will be transferred to the control of security forces.

