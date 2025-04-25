$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
April 24, 06:25 PM • 14369 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

April 24, 06:25 PM • 14369 views

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 40476 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 52487 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 70079 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 164916 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 181017 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 255241 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111128 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 201494 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62404 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

India to cancel ceasefire agreement with Pakistan - media

April 24, 04:35 PM • 8948 views

The Mejlis made a statement regarding the inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

April 24, 04:40 PM • 9076 views

In Kyiv, a passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station: train traffic is limited

April 24, 05:47 PM • 10106 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions of Ukraine around the world will lower national flags as a sign of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv

April 24, 05:49 PM • 7968 views

Strike on Kostyantynivka: 12-year-old girl died fleeing to shelter

April 24, 06:34 PM • 11578 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 87360 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 255241 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 147859 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 201494 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 151926 views
Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 22744 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 31278 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 64014 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 94200 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 59130 views
Russia plans to conscript 2,500 Crimeans into its army in the spring campaign of 2025 - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The occupiers plan to send 2,500 residents of Crimea to the Russian army as part of the spring campaign. The CNS emphasizes that this is a politically motivated crime.

Russia plans to conscript 2,500 Crimeans into its army in the spring campaign of 2025 - CNS

As part of the spring campaign-2025, russia plans to send 2,500 people from the temporarily occupied Crimea to the ranks of its army. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

They specified that the conscription lasts from April 1 to July 15 - "under propaganda shows and "solemn farewells".

In fact, "conscripts" often end up on the front - without preparation, without choice, without the right to return

- the message says.

It is noted that coercion to war against one's own state is not service, but a politically motivated crime.

This is an attempt to destroy the Ukrainian nation under the guise of "military duty"

- emphasized in the CNS.

They called on human rights and international organizations to record these violations "as another evidence for the future tribunal".

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump evaded answering the question of whether the White House proposes to recognize Crimea as Russian in the context of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. According to him, he wants Russia's war against Ukraine to "just" end.

Trump said it would be difficult to return Crimea24.04.25, 22:55 • 2218 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Crimea
