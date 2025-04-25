As part of the spring campaign-2025, russia plans to send 2,500 people from the temporarily occupied Crimea to the ranks of its army. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

They specified that the conscription lasts from April 1 to July 15 - "under propaganda shows and "solemn farewells".

In fact, "conscripts" often end up on the front - without preparation, without choice, without the right to return - the message says.

It is noted that coercion to war against one's own state is not service, but a politically motivated crime.

This is an attempt to destroy the Ukrainian nation under the guise of "military duty" - emphasized in the CNS.

They called on human rights and international organizations to record these violations "as another evidence for the future tribunal".

US President Donald Trump evaded answering the question of whether the White House proposes to recognize Crimea as Russian in the context of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. According to him, he wants Russia's war against Ukraine to "just" end.

